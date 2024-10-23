NFL

Jameis Winston will start for the Browns in Week 8 vs. the Ravens

Zach Wolpin
During a 21-14 loss to the Bengals in Week 7, the Browns lost starting QB Deshaun Watson. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. It’s his third straight season playing seven or fewer games for Cleveland. The Browns are 1-6 this season and have lost five straight. 

With Watson out for the rest of the year, the Browns have a decision to make at QB. They haven’t announced who the starter will be for the remainder of the season. However, they did name Jameis Winston as the starting QB in Week 8 vs. the Ravens. Winston has the most experience of any healthy QB left on the Browns’ roster. He will start his first game since 2022 with the Saints.

Jameis Winston will start for Cleveland at home in Week 8


With the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected QB Jameis Winston out of Florida State. He played his first five seasons with Tampa Bay. In his final season with the Bucs, Winston threw for a league-leading 626 pass attempts, 5,109 yards, and 30 interceptions. He played in 72 career games for Tampa Bay and made 70 starts. Winston landed with the Saints in 2020 and he played there for four seasons.

The 30-year-old was strictly a backup in New Orleans but he did make 10 starts in 21 appearances. He was 6-4 in those 1o games. Ahead of the 2024 season, Winston signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Browns. Winston knew he would be the backup with Cleveland but Deshaun Watson’s injury might be his opportunity to be a starter for the rest of the season. The Browns have only named Winston the starter for Week 8 vs. Baltimore. If he plays well, head coach Kevin Stefanski could make Winston the starter for the remainder of 2024, On Tuesday, the Browns also signed former Patriots QB Bailey Zappe to their active roster. Dorian Thompson-Robinson injured a tendon on the middle of his throwing hand in Week 7. Jameis Winston will be making his first start since the end of September 2022.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

