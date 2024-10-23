Jameis Winston will start for the Browns in Week 8 vs. the Ravens

During a 21-14 loss to the Bengals in Week 7, the Browns lost starting QB Deshaun Watson. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. It’s his third straight season playing seven or fewer games for Cleveland. The Browns are 1-6 this season and have lost five straight.

With Watson out for the rest of the year, the Browns have a decision to make at QB. They haven’t announced who the starter will be for the remainder of the season. However, they did name Jameis Winston as the starting QB in Week 8 vs. the Ravens. Winston has the most experience of any healthy QB left on the Browns’ roster. He will start his first game since 2022 with the Saints.

Sources: The #Browns plan to start Jameis Winston at QB vs the #Ravens in Week 8, with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season. My understanding is Dorian Thompson-Robinson was Watson’s backup on Sunday strictly from a gameplan standpoint. pic.twitter.com/2jTgSpkxlF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 23, 2024



With the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected QB Jameis Winston out of Florida State. He played his first five seasons with Tampa Bay. In his final season with the Bucs, Winston threw for a league-leading 626 pass attempts, 5,109 yards, and 30 interceptions. He played in 72 career games for Tampa Bay and made 70 starts. Winston landed with the Saints in 2020 and he played there for four seasons.

The 30-year-old was strictly a backup in New Orleans but he did make 10 starts in 21 appearances. He was 6-4 in those 1o games. Ahead of the 2024 season, Winston signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Browns. Winston knew he would be the backup with Cleveland but Deshaun Watson’s injury might be his opportunity to be a starter for the rest of the season. The Browns have only named Winston the starter for Week 8 vs. Baltimore. If he plays well, head coach Kevin Stefanski could make Winston the starter for the remainder of 2024, On Tuesday, the Browns also signed former Patriots QB Bailey Zappe to their active roster. Dorian Thompson-Robinson injured a tendon on the middle of his throwing hand in Week 7. Jameis Winston will be making his first start since the end of September 2022.