Chiefs Finalising Deal For De’Andre Hopkins As NFL Trade Deadline Approaches

Olly Taliku
The Chiefs have added some much needed depth to their offense this week as De’Andre Hopkins is set to join Kansas City in a trade from Tennessee.

Chiefs Finalise De’Andre Hopkins Trade

The Chiefs have been struck down by injuries throughout their offense this season, so the arrival of Titans wideout De’Andre Hopkins is certainly a welcome one.

WR1 for the Chiefs is Rashee Rice, but he was ruled out for the remainder of this season in week 3 after picking up a posterolateral corner injury (PLC) during a win against the Falcons.

Without Rice the Chiefs have largely been forced to rely on their star tight ends on offense, but rookie Xavier Worthy has also played a more prominent role since his teammate’s injury.

Juju Smith-Schuster also enjoyed a big game in week 6 against the Saints, but he has had just two games with a target this year in a slow start to the 2024 NFL season. Smith-Schuster was also added to the injury report this week, after suffering a hamstring injury during last week’s win against the Niners.

But the Chiefs may have finally found a solution to their receiver woes as they are set to secure De’Andre Hopkins in a deal with the Titans before the trade deadline next week.

Hopkins is in his 12th year in the league and the veteran is sure to add some much needed experience to the Chiefs offense that is currently relying on rookies such as Worthy.

The Titans will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for their wideout in a deal that should be completed before the Chiefs face the Raiders in week 8.

This year Hopkins has been quiet in a disappointing Titans team, with just 15 receptions for 173 yards in his first six games of the campaign.

But the receiver can’t be judged on this year alone and as a five-time Pro Bowler Hopkins is sure to add another much needed dimension to the Chiefs offense.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
