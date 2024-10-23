The Chiefs have added some much needed depth to their offense this week as De’Andre Hopkins is set to join Kansas City in a trade from Tennessee.

Chiefs Finalise De’Andre Hopkins Trade

The Chiefs have been struck down by injuries throughout their offense this season, so the arrival of Titans wideout De’Andre Hopkins is certainly a welcome one.

It’s happening: Titans and Chiefs are working to finalize a trade that would send WR DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aEeKEgI2D8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2024

WR1 for the Chiefs is Rashee Rice, but he was ruled out for the remainder of this season in week 3 after picking up a posterolateral corner injury (PLC) during a win against the Falcons.

Without Rice the Chiefs have largely been forced to rely on their star tight ends on offense, but rookie Xavier Worthy has also played a more prominent role since his teammate’s injury.

Juju Smith-Schuster also enjoyed a big game in week 6 against the Saints, but he has had just two games with a target this year in a slow start to the 2024 NFL season. Smith-Schuster was also added to the injury report this week, after suffering a hamstring injury during last week’s win against the Niners.

Unc Still Got it Mane 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qykE1JuDaD — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 8, 2024

But the Chiefs may have finally found a solution to their receiver woes as they are set to secure De’Andre Hopkins in a deal with the Titans before the trade deadline next week.

Hopkins is in his 12th year in the league and the veteran is sure to add some much needed experience to the Chiefs offense that is currently relying on rookies such as Worthy.

The Titans will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for their wideout in a deal that should be completed before the Chiefs face the Raiders in week 8.

This year Hopkins has been quiet in a disappointing Titans team, with just 15 receptions for 173 yards in his first six games of the campaign.

But the receiver can’t be judged on this year alone and as a five-time Pro Bowler Hopkins is sure to add another much needed dimension to the Chiefs offense.