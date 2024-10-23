All signs point toward Jayden Daniels (ribs) not being available for the Commanders in Week 8

In seven games this season, the Commanders are 5-2. The team is coming off a 40-7 win at home in Week 7 vs. the Panthers. Early in their last game, starting QB Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury and did not return to the game. Backup Marcus Mariota came in and played the rest of the game for Washington.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Jayden Daniels is considered “week-to-week.” Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels is not practicing on Wednesday. Additionally, Marcus Mariota will speak to reporters and take first-team reps at practice this week. That leaves Jayden Daniels doubtful for what would have been a matchup vs. #1 pick Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Jayden Daniels is likely out in Week 8 vs. the Bears

After a 4-13 record in 2023, the Commanders had the #2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Chicago had the #1 pick and took 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams out of USC. With the second overall pick, the Commanders selected the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU, Jayden Daniels. The 23-year-old has come in and changed the outlook of their franchise in Washington. Through seven games the team is 5-2 and is in first place in the NFC East.

Daniels is 5-2 in the games he’s started this season but he did leave early with a rib injury in Week 7. The talented dual-threat QB has passed for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. His (.756) completion percentage is the best in the league through seven weeks. He’s added 66 carries for 372 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Without Daniels in Week 8, the Commanders are set to start Marcus Mariota. This would be his first start since the 2022 season when he played 13 games for the Falcons. The veteran QB has been with a different team in each of his last four seasons.