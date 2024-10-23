NFL

All signs point toward Jayden Daniels (ribs) not being available for the Commanders in Week 8

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jayden Daniels no helmet pic
Jayden Daniels no helmet pic

In seven games this season, the Commanders are 5-2. The team is coming off a 40-7 win at home in Week 7 vs. the Panthers. Early in their last game, starting QB Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury and did not return to the game. Backup Marcus Mariota came in and played the rest of the game for Washington. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Jayden Daniels is considered “week-to-week.” Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels is not practicing on Wednesday. Additionally, Marcus Mariota will speak to reporters and take first-team reps at practice this week. That leaves Jayden Daniels doubtful for what would have been a matchup vs. #1 pick Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Jayden Daniels is likely out in Week 8 vs. the Bears


After a 4-13 record in 2023, the Commanders had the #2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Chicago had the #1 pick and took 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams out of USC. With the second overall pick, the Commanders selected the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU, Jayden Daniels. The 23-year-old has come in and changed the outlook of their franchise in Washington. Through seven games the team is 5-2 and is in first place in the NFC East.

Daniels is 5-2 in the games he’s started this season but he did leave early with a rib injury in Week 7. The talented dual-threat QB has passed for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. His (.756) completion percentage is the best in the league through seven weeks. He’s added 66 carries for 372 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Without Daniels in Week 8, the Commanders are set to start Marcus Mariota. This would be his first start since the 2022 season when he played 13 games for the Falcons. The veteran QB has been with a different team in each of his last four seasons.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jameis Winston Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Jameis Winston will start for the Browns in Week 8 vs. the Ravens

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 23 2024
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Puka Nucua’s 21-day practice window has been opened by the Los Angeles Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 23 2024

Through six games in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams are 2-4. The team is coming off a 20-15 win vs. the Raiders in Week 7. For the last four games,…

DeAndre Hopkins Titans pic
NFL
Chiefs Finalising Deal For De’Andre Hopkins As NFL Trade Deadline Approaches
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024

The Chiefs have added some much needed depth to their offense this week as De’Andre Hopkins is set to join Kansas City in a trade from Tennessee. Chiefs Finalise De’Andre…

Dexter Lawrence Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Dexter Lawrence leads the NFL in sacks (9.0) through seven weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 22 2024
Jameson Williams Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Jameson Williams is suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 22 2024
Evans & godwin
NFL
Tampa Bay Dealt Double Blow To Offense As Wide Receivers Chris Godwin And Mike Evans Suffer Serious Injuries
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
Deebo Samuel Taken To Hospital Amid Pneumonia Fears As Doctors Find ‘Fluid In Lungs’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024
Arrow to top