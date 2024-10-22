The Buccaneers were hit with a double blow on their offense this week, with their two best wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both forced to leave the game with concerning looking injuries.

Buccs Lose Evans & Godwin

Both the present and the future of Tampa Bay’s offense picked up serious injuries on Monday night football, as Mike Evans left the game early and Chris Godwin was later carted off the field.

Evans managed his 100th career receiving touchdown in the loss to Baltimore but the receiver’s impressive feat was overshadowed by a hamstring injury.

The wideout has been struggling with a hamstring strain since last weekend but he chose to still play, with Baker Mayfield admitting he would use Evans mostly as a red zone target rather than for any heavy runs downfield.

Evans put the Buccs ahead early on with his first touchdown of the game, but immediately he could be seen grabbing on to his hamstring as the veteran headed to his bench.

In the next drive Evans was targeted again but on the second attempt, the 31-year-old had a rare drop. What was more concerning for Tampa Bay was that Evans was unable to get up after the play, as he rolled around the end zone clutching at his hamstring.

Mike Evans appeared to reaggravate the hamstring injury he was already playing with. He was able to walk off the field to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ZnViE0C2r4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2024

Shortly after his drop, Evans was ruled out for the remainder of the game with the receiver reportedly unable to even get his shoe back on due to the pain in his leg.

Evans is almost certainly going to be out of action for the next few weeks and Tampa Bay will be desperate for an injury timeline, with Evans not the only receiver to leave the game on Monday.

Chris Godwin Carted Away

While Evans’ injury looks to be a difficult one to handle, his wideout teammate Chris Godwin suffered an even worse hit later in the game that forced him off the field on a cart.

Godwin took a nasty hit a he picked up a 21-yard grab late in the game and after a lengthy period on the turf, he was carted off with an air cast around his leg.

Speaking after the game, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said: “He’s [Godwin] got an ankle, early indication is that it’s dislocated. It doesn’t look good. A dislocated ankle would end Chris Godwin’s season and, possibly, his time in Tampa, too. Godwin is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. pic.twitter.com/DibV2XPrtO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2024 “Our prayers are out for him, Chris is a hell of a player and he’s a hell of a human being even more so than that,” Bowles said. “There’s not much you can say, you feel bad for him.” Much like Evans there is no timeline on Godwin’s injury this early on, but the initial reports suggest that the receiver could be out for a long time. If his injury is indeed as bad as first thought, Godwin may have played his final game in Tampa with his current contract set to expire next summer. Godwin has had 50 catches for 576 yards already this season and taking out his and Evans’ combined 876 receiving yards this year will leave a massive hole in the Tampa Bay offense.

The Buccaneers face Atlanta next week in the NFL , in the first game this season where they are likely to be without both Evans and Godwin.