NFL

Giants’ Dexter Lawrence leads the NFL in sacks (9.0) through seven weeks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dexter Lawrence Giants pic
Dexter Lawrence Giants pic

On Sunday in Week 7, the Giants were at home to face the Eagles. They lost 28-3 and dropped to 2-5 on the season. New York has lost back-to-back games after a win in Week 5 vs. Seattle. One bright spot for the Giants in 2024 is Pro Bowl DT Dexter Lawrence. 

His (9.0) sacks through Week 7 leads the NFL. It’s not easy for a NT to put up that type of production but Lawrence is not the average player. New York hired former Titans defensive coordinator this offseason as their DC and Lawrence has been thriving in his system. The 26-year-old has six sacks in his last three games. The Giants are on the road in Week 8 on MNF vs. the Steelers.

Dexter Lawrence is dominating in year six with the Giants


With the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Giants selected DT Dexter Lawrence out of Clemson. The two-time second-team All-Pro is in his sixth season with the Giants. He’s played in 87 games and has 80 starts for New York. In five seasons with the Giants, Lawrence has played in at least 16 games every year. His best season with New York was his 2022 campaign when he had (7.5) sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, 68 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 28 QB hits.

Seven games into the 2024 season and Dexter Lawrence is leading the NFL in sacks (9.0). Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Lawrence is being double-teamed at a 63.3% rate this season. That is the most of any defensive lineman this season. The next closest is Green Bay’s Karl Brooks at 55.1%. If Lawrence can keep up this kind of production, he could be on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection. Lawrence’s (9.0) sacks in 2024 is already a new career-high for the former first-rounder.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Dexter Lawrence Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants’ Dexter Lawrence leads the NFL in sacks (9.0) through seven weeks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 22 2024
Jameson Williams Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Jameson Williams is suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 22 2024

With a 31-29 win vs. Minnesota in Week 7, the Lions are 5-1 this season. They handed the Vikings their first loss of the season and took over first place…

Evans & godwin
NFL
Tampa Bay Dealt Double Blow To Offense As Wide Receivers Chris Godwin And Mike Evans Suffer Serious Injuries
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024

The Buccaneers were hit with a double blow on their offense this week, with their two best wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both forced to leave the…

Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
Deebo Samuel Taken To Hospital Amid Pneumonia Fears As Doctors Find ‘Fluid In Lungs’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in a Week 7 loss to the Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 21 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns injury pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing his Achilles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 21 2024
Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) is on track to play in Week 7 vs. the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 18 2024
Arrow to top