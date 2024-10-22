Giants’ Dexter Lawrence leads the NFL in sacks (9.0) through seven weeks

On Sunday in Week 7, the Giants were at home to face the Eagles. They lost 28-3 and dropped to 2-5 on the season. New York has lost back-to-back games after a win in Week 5 vs. Seattle. One bright spot for the Giants in 2024 is Pro Bowl DT Dexter Lawrence.

His (9.0) sacks through Week 7 leads the NFL. It’s not easy for a NT to put up that type of production but Lawrence is not the average player. New York hired former Titans defensive coordinator this offseason as their DC and Lawrence has been thriving in his system. The 26-year-old has six sacks in his last three games. The Giants are on the road in Week 8 on MNF vs. the Steelers.

Dexter Lawrence is dominating in year six with the Giants

Dexter Lawrence has been double-teamed on 63.3% of his pass rushes this season, the highest rate faced by any player since at least 2018 (min. 100 pass rushes). Lawrence currently leads the NFL in sacks (9).@Giants | #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/eimnjegPZc — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 21, 2024



With the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Giants selected DT Dexter Lawrence out of Clemson. The two-time second-team All-Pro is in his sixth season with the Giants. He’s played in 87 games and has 80 starts for New York. In five seasons with the Giants, Lawrence has played in at least 16 games every year. His best season with New York was his 2022 campaign when he had (7.5) sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, 68 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 28 QB hits.

Seven games into the 2024 season and Dexter Lawrence is leading the NFL in sacks (9.0). Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Lawrence is being double-teamed at a 63.3% rate this season. That is the most of any defensive lineman this season. The next closest is Green Bay’s Karl Brooks at 55.1%. If Lawrence can keep up this kind of production, he could be on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection. Lawrence’s (9.0) sacks in 2024 is already a new career-high for the former first-rounder.