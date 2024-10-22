With a 31-29 win vs. Minnesota in Week 7, the Lions are 5-1 this season. They handed the Vikings their first loss of the season and took over first place in the NFC North. Lions QB Jared Goff has been playing at an extremely high level over their last four games.

That is why the team is 4-0 over their last four contests. Additionally, the Lions are averaging (40.0) points in their last three games. Detroit’s offense is firing on all cylinders. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard was the first to report that Lions WR Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension. He violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. He’ll miss their next two contests vs. the Titans and Packers.

Jameson Williams is out the next two games for the Detroit Lions

In the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Lions used the 12th overall pick to draft WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama. He led the NCAA with 1,572 receiving yards, 19.9 yards per reception, and 15 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Williams injured his knee in the National Championship and missed the first 11 games of his rookie year due to injury. He appeared in six games as a rookie and had one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown. Just a glimpse of what Williams could bring to Detroit’s offense.

The following season, Williams was suspended for the first four games of the season for mobile betting on non-NFL games from a club facility. His suspension was originally set for six games but he later had it reduced. In 2023, Williams played in 12 games for the Lions and made 10 starts. He had 24 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Through six games and four starts in 2024, Williams is already at a career-high 361 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old will continue to build off those numbers but will miss the next four games for the Lions. Williams is second in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for Detroit in 2024.