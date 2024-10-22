NFL

Lions’ Jameson Williams is suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jameson Williams Lions pic
Jameson Williams Lions pic

With a 31-29 win vs. Minnesota in Week 7, the Lions are 5-1 this season. They handed the Vikings their first loss of the season and took over first place in the NFC North. Lions QB Jared Goff has been playing at an extremely high level over their last four games. 

That is why the team is 4-0 over their last four contests. Additionally, the Lions are averaging (40.0) points in their last three games. Detroit’s offense is firing on all cylinders. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard was the first to report that Lions WR Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension. He violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. He’ll miss their next two contests vs. the Titans and Packers.

Jameson Williams is out the next two games for the Detroit Lions


In the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Lions used the 12th overall pick to draft WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama. He led the NCAA with 1,572 receiving yards, 19.9 yards per reception, and 15 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Williams injured his knee in the National Championship and missed the first 11 games of his rookie year due to injury. He appeared in six games as a rookie and had one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown. Just a glimpse of what Williams could bring to Detroit’s offense.

The following season, Williams was suspended for the first four games of the season for mobile betting on non-NFL games from a club facility. His suspension was originally set for six games but he later had it reduced. In 2023, Williams played in 12 games for the Lions and made 10 starts. He had 24 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns. Through six games and four starts in 2024, Williams is already at a career-high 361 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old will continue to build off those numbers but will miss the next four games for the Lions. Williams is second in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for Detroit in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jameson Williams Lions pic
NFL

LATEST Lions’ Jameson Williams is suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 22 2024
Evans & godwin
NFL
Tampa Bay Dealt Double Blow To Offense As Wide Receivers Chris Godwin And Mike Evans Suffer Serious Injuries
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024

The Buccaneers were hit with a double blow on their offense this week, with their two best wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both forced to leave the…

Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
Deebo Samuel Taken To Hospital Amid Pneumonia Fears As Doctors Find ‘Fluid In Lungs’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024

The 49ers roster took yet another blow over the weekend as Deebo Samuel was only able to play four snaps against the Chiefs, before leaving the game with an undiagnosed…

Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in a Week 7 loss to the Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 21 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns injury pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing his Achilles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 21 2024
Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) is on track to play in Week 7 vs. the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 18 2024
Paulson Adebo Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Paulson Adebo suffered a broken femur and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 18 2024
Arrow to top