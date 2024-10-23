Puka Nucua’s 21-day practice window has been opened by the Los Angeles Rams

Through six games in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams are 2-4. The team is coming off a 20-15 win vs. the Raiders in Week 7. For the last four games, the Rams have been without their top two WRs. Pro Bowl WR Puka Nacua injured his PCL in Week 1 and landed on the IR. Additionally, Cooper Kupp injured his ankle in Week 2 and has missed four games in a row for Los Angeles.

Kupp is expected to make his return for Thursday Night Football in Week 8 when Minnesota is on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Rams opened up the 21-day practice window for Puka Nacua to return. He’s missed five straight games and Thursday could be his sixth. Los Angeles desperately needs the production of their WRs back.

Puka Nacua could return in Week 8 or 9 for the Rams

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice WR Puka Nacua pic.twitter.com/9m0btRjgWG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 22, 2024



In the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Rams selected WR Puka Nacua out of BYU. As a rookie, Nacua shined early on for the Rams. Cooper Kupp missed time at the beginning of the season and Nacua took advantage of that opportunity. He had 100+ receiving yards in three of his first four professional games. For the season, Nacua finished with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six receiving touchdowns. His catches and yards in 2023 were both rookie records for WRs.

The 23-year-old was ready to have another explosive season for the Rams in 2024 but an injury ended that chance. A knee injury lingered with Nacua throughout the preseason. In Week 1, he injured his PCL in a game vs. the Lions and has missed their last five games in a row. Nacua has four catches for 35 yards on the season. The Rams haven’t had a receiver go for 100+ yards in a game since Cooper Kupp in Week 1. Their closest was Tutu Atwell with 93 yards in Week 3. When the Rams have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back on the field, the Rams will have a chance to win games consistently.