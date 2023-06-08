Ahead of challenging Josh Taylor for his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title in his hometown of New York on Saturday night, boxing fans want to know a little bit more about the personal life of Teofimo Lopez. Here is everything you need to know about the former world champions love life.

Does Teofimo Lopez Have A Girlfriend?

Teofimo Lopez aims to become a two-division world champion this weekend. ‘The Takeover’ challenges Josh Taylor for his WBO World Super-Lightweight Title at Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York.

Ahead of the fight, boxing fans want to know a bit more about Teofimo Lopez and his personal life. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that the 25-year-old was formerly married to his ex-wife, Cynthia Lopez.

The pair met on a Delta Airlines flight from New York City to Las Vegas, where Cynthia was working as an air hostess. This was around the time of Lopez’s fight against Brazilian boxer Vitor Jones, who he knocked out in 64 seconds in their lightweight bout in May 2018.

After meeting on their travels, the pair began dating for a while, before getting married on April 23, 2019. The pair then jetted off to Greece soon after for their honeymoon, enjoying their first trip away as a married couple.

Both Cynthia and Teo both shared several photographs on their respective social media accounts during their relationship, but that is said to have ended now. It is rumored that the pair are in the midst of a divorce, after Cynthia filed for divorce in the past few months.

Lopez has admitted that his personal issues haven’t helped his boxing career at all, but he aims to put it all behind him and get his boxing career back on track. That starts this weekend as he aims to become a two-weight world champion.

Teofimo & Cynthia Lopez Dating History

Teofimo Lopez and his soon to be ex-wife Cynthia Lopez began dating back in 2018. As previously mentioned, the pair got married in April 2019. Fast forward four years and it seems their relationship is close to being over, with a divorce settlement currently ongoing.

Back in 2021, the pair welcomes a baby boy into the world. This made Lopez a father for the very first time. Their child was born soon after Lopez’s first career defeat to George Kambosos Jr. Losing for the first time as a professional would have been a dark day for Lopez, but welcoming a child into the world was certainly a proud day.

Teofimo Lopez’s son was born back in 2021, and is around 18 months old now. However, soon after the birth of his child, the pair separated which has ultimately led to Cynthia filing for divorce.

In a recent interview with Punch Drunk Boxing, Lopez admitted that he has a lot of demons to face in his personal life and has had to battle though some tough times:

“A lot of things that people don’t really know, like right now, just a little insight: my ex-wife, she filed for divorce. She’s going to take half of my money and everything else with it. Though, you know, it’s a part of it. It is what it is. It comes with the territory. You live and you learn. As long as I’m living, I’m learning.”

Lopez said he took exception to his wife’s refusal to pass him his baby son after winning a close battle against Sandon Martin in December 2022. The exchange was captured by ESPN, which broadcasted the Lopez vs Martin fight. Lopez lamented that he has not seen his son in some time:

“You know, I haven’t seen my son,” Lopez said. “It’s tough sometimes. For her to kind of diss me in front of the whole world by not passing my kid, or our kid, I should say, it’s stuff like that really [takes a] toll [on me].”

It seems like Lopez still has a lot to deal with outside of the ring, but he certainly has to be fully focused inside the ring this weekend. He has the chance to become a two-weight world champion, which would be quite an achievement give his personal circumstances right now.

