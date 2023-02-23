NFL

Denver Broncos Hire Vance Joseph As Defensive Coordinator

Owen Jones
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is heading back to the team to become the new defensive coordinator.

 

Joseph, who previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, is widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the game. His hiring is expected to have a significant impact on the Broncos’ defense in the upcoming season, as he already has familiarity with the team.

Joseph’s Coaching Career

Joseph’s coaching career began in 1999, when he was hired as a graduate assistant at the University of Colorado. He quickly worked his way up the coaching ranks. His first NFL hire was the defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. He spent 10 seasons in that role before being hired as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

During his time with the Dolphins, Joseph’s defense ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed per game. He was widely praised for his aggressive, attacking style of defense, which relied on a strong pass rush and tight coverage in the secondary. After just one season in Miami, Joseph was hired as the head coach of the Broncos, but he was fired after just two seasons due to a lack of success on the field.

Joseph’s hiring has been met with excitement and optimism among Broncos fans. His track record as a defensive coordinator speaks for itself, and many believe that he has the ability to take the Broncos’ defense to the next level. It remains to be seen how his scheme will mesh with the team’s personnel, but there is little doubt that Joseph’s arrival in Denver is a major development for the team.

The Broncos are going into the 2023 season with a revamped coaching staff. They are still not seen as favorites to win the AFC West according to Colorado sportsbooks. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs run that division for now.

