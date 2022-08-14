Dean Henderson Puts on Goalkeeping Masterclass to Leave Man United Fans Irate

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson registered an outstanding performance on his home debut against West Ham.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Manchester United this summer in search of regular first team football, stopped a Declan Rice penalty and made 11 saves in a spectacular showing.

Henderson publicly criticised his former club recently having been promised a more prominent role last season, only to feature once in the FA Cup and once in the Champions League.

Fast-forward to this afternoon, and Red Devils fans have been dealt another dose of salt to the wounds inflicted yesterday following their 4-0 drubbing against Brentford. Long-term goalkeeper David De Gea was at fault for the first goal having let a tame Josh Dasilva shot slip through his grasp, while Brentford’s second came from an initial precarious pass from the Spaniard.

United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration following Dean Henderson’s man of the match performance, and have been left feeling what could have been.

Dean Henderson 🆚 David De Gea: 11 Saves 5

5 Crosses Claimed 0

2/2 Keeper Sweepers 1/1

1 Penalty Saves 0

0 Errors leading to goals 1

2.3 xG Prevented -1.0 Hmmmm… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8g29rgu4qq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 14, 2022

Dean Henderson has claimed more crosses during the first 25 minutes than David de Gea for the last 6 months. Let that sink in. — ︎Deano fan🇬🇧™️ (@SeazonDeano) August 14, 2022

THIS DEAN HENDERSON MASTERCLASS AND WE STUCK WITH DE GEA 😭 — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 14, 2022

Dean Henderson having the game of his life the day after that De Gea disaster class.

How do this club get every big decision wrong… — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) August 14, 2022

With England manager Gareth Southgate watching on at the City Ground, Henderson will be hoping for more similar performances this season to claw his way back into the frame for international football.