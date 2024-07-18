Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has shut down any trade rumours ahead of the 2024 season, but the Las Vegas star did reveal one player he would still like to reunite with in his career.

Davante Adams Shuts Down Trade Rumours

There have been rumours circulating in the last month that Davante Adams could be seeking a move away from Las Vegas, but the wide receiver was quick to shut down any reports ahead of training camp this month.

Speaking on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast this week, Adams announced that he was fully focused on his upcoming season with the Raiders:

“I’m actively on the Raiders. What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that’s how I still feel about it right now. I’m locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know they feel good about me.

“If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren’t feeling the same way, I ain’t done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.” On a potential reunion with Rodgers, Adams said: “Well, I’ll answer it like this: If I’m gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron.” 🚨UPDATE: Davante Adams speaks about the rumors of him getting traded to the #Jets… “If I’m gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron — or relocated and be anywhere, it’d be with Aaron” 👀 (Via @ClubShayShay) pic.twitter.com/tKep67BWDK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 17, 2024 The trade rumours all came from no less than Aaron Rodgers himself, with the New York Jets quarterback teasing a potential trade for his former teammate while at a gold tournament in Nevada during the offseason: “I love Davante. Can’t wait to play with him — again.” Adams ensured there was no confusion after Rodgers’ comments, saying the trade rumours were ‘baseless’ as well as ‘unfounded speculation’. Rodgers and Adams played together for eight seasons in Green Bay and the duo put up an incredible record during their time together with the Packers. Rodgers connected with Adams for 669 receptions during their eight years as teammates – with the wide receiver scoring 73 touchdowns.