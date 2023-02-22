NFL

Dallas Cowboys Unlikely To Franchise Tag Dalton Schultz

Owen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to place the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz according to Matt Verderame of Fansided.

 

Schultz has been a valuable contributor to the team’s offense over the past few seasons. He is one of the more underrated tight ends in the NFL.

The decision not to use the franchise tag on Schultz is likely due to the team’s salary cap situation. It is expected to be tight in the coming years. The franchise tag would have cost the Cowboys a significant amount of money.

The team is already committed to paying top salaries to several key players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. They also might choose to tag running back Tony Pollard who is also an impending free agent.

Despite the decision not to use the franchise tag on Schultz, the Cowboys have expressed interest in signing him to a long-term contract extension. Schultz has emerged as a reliable receiving option for Prescott, catching 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns last season.

While Schultz may not be tagged in 2023, the Cowboys are still expected to have a strong offense. Dallas is looking to improve upon a divisional loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Other than Ceedee Lamb, Schultz was the only other relevant pass catcher.

The decision to likely not use the franchise tag on Schultz is a reflection of the Cowboys’ commitment to building a balanced and sustainable team for the future. While Schultz may not be tagged, his contributions to the team will continue to be valued and appreciated.

The Dallas Cowboys are still seen as playoff favorites according to Texas sports-books. Losing Schultz, however, to free agency will be tough if they do not retain him. He will be hard to replace.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Dallas Cowboys Unlikely To Franchise Tag Dalton Schultz

