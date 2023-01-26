NFL

Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Six Assistant Coaches

Author image
Owen Jones
3 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
McCarthy
McCarthy
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with six assistant coaches after their NFC Divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

 

All of the coaches were not fired. Their expired contracts weren’t renewed. They were simply told to pack their things and go. It was surprising, however, that this many coaches were let go on the same day.

Out are assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs coach Skip Peete, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, and quality control analytics coach Kyle Valero.

“We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys,” coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better. These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we’ve all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best.”

The fact that McCarthy made the announcement suggests he’ll be back in 2023. He was 12-5 in each of the last two seasons, which is respectable. Even with this record, it wasn’t good enough to keep six members of his staff employed for another year.

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/fetch/w_736,h_485,c_fill,g_auto,f_auto/https%3A%2F%2Fthelandryhat.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2Fgetty-images%2F2023%2F01%2F1444291504-850x560.jpeg

Dallas has a lot to do this upcoming off-season. Not only to fill in the vacant coaching positions, but also to try and bring back some key free agents. The biggest come on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Tony Pollard and tight end Dalton Schultz are to be unrestricted free agents. The Cowboys can also franchise tag one of them which means the other will most likely test the market.

With the Philadelphia Eagles ascending and the New York Giants improving, it will be interesting to see how this Cowboys team will look like next season. Dallas is still one of the better teams in the NFL. They should at least be favorites to make the playoffs according to Texas sports-books.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
McCarthy
NFL

LATEST Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Six Assistant Coaches

Author image Owen Jones  •  36min
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Alabama
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals In Alabama – Top AL NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h

The Chiefs welcome the Bengals to Kansas in the AFC Championship decider on Sunday, and you can claim a free bet in Alabama of up to $1000 at BetOnline to use on…

Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay
NFL
Joe Burrow AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Joe Burrow for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. BetOnline have released their Prop…

AFC championship
NFL
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in Maryland – Top MD NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
Hackett Broncos
NFL
New York Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett As Offensive Coordinator
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Hurts
NFL
Eagles 6-0 vs playoff teams this season when Jalen Hurts starts
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Bill OBrien Patriots
NFL
Official: New England Patriots Hire Old Friend In Bill O’Brien
Author image Kyle Curran  •  4h
Arrow to top