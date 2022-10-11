Could Conor McGregor Return To The UFC Next Year?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

CONOR MCGREGOR has hinted that he will return to the UFC octagon next year. The Irishman has confirmed that he plans on stepping back into the cage in 2023, and will be campaigning at welterweight when he does come back.

Conor McGregor Hints UFC Return

During his Q&A last week with his fans, Conor McGregor replied to a lot of tweets regarding his future and past fights. Amongst these replies, ‘Notorious’ confirmed that he thinks Charles Oliveira will win the main event at UFC 280 next weekend, as well as confirming that Nate Diaz was his toughest opponent to date.

In amongst all of these replies, one fan asked McGregor a simple question:

“WW next?”

This was McGregor’s reply to the tweet asking him whether he will campaign at welterweight next:

This all but confirms that McGregor will be making his return to the octagon next year, and that he will be campaigning at 170-pounds.

This news that the two-weight world champion will be stepping up to welterweight means that he has the chance to become the first ever three-weight UFC champion. Of course, McGregor is a couple of wins away from a title shot right now, but do not rule it out in the future.

McGregor has fought twice before at welterweight, with one win and one defeat. His first fight at 170-pounds was of course the first fight with Nate Diaz, in which he lost via submission in the second round. His second was a first round stoppage victory over Donald Cerrone.

Who Will McGregor Fight On His UFC Return?

Various reports suggest that the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion could face Justin Gaethje in his first fight back in the UFC in two years.

Gaethje, who fought for the UFC lightweight title, has never campaigned up at 170-pounds, but looks to be the front-runner to be McGregor’s opponent next year. Other names that have been throw about are the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, but for now it looks like McGregor is set to face the American on his return to MMA action.

Lets hope McGregor does indeed get back into the octagon next year, as he begins his quest to become a three-weight UFC champion.