Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday: Back Our 30.2/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

UEFA Nations League action continues on Friday, and we’ve used these games to create a three-fold accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 30.2/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Friday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 30.2/1. A £10 stake would return around £340 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Friday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

£50 worth of free bets can be yours ready for the action on Monday – see below for details:

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Belgium vs Netherlands: Draw @ 13/5 on bet365

Belgium host Netherlands on Friday night in the Nations League, League A game.

The Belgian star-studded generation is running out of time to win silverware for their nation, and despite Kevin De Bruyne stating he doesn’t see the Nations League as a big deal, to win it for Belgium would be a great honour.

Netherlands have been through a rebuilding stage after stars likes Wesley Sneijder and Arjen Robben retired. Their current hopes now lay with Memphis Depay and Frankie de Jong to restore their national pride.

We think both teams will cancel each other out in this game and the game will end in a draw.

Croatia vs Austria : Croatia to Win @ 1/1 on bet365

Croatia host Austria in a game that seems like an easy win for the hosts.

With stars like Luka Modrić in their team, Croatia have been close to trophy success in recent tournaments.

They should have too much quality for Austria in this game, and we are backing a Croatia win.

France vs Denmark: France to Win and BTTS YES @ 10/3 on bet365

Denmark won the hearts of football fans in the Euro’s after the incident on the pitch involving Christian Eriksen, but their quality on the pitch also showed as they almost reached the final.

France may be the team to beat in the upcoming Nations League and World Cup with their team full of stars. Their quality will show throughout this game, but we expect Denmark to score in this one.

Combined odds for Friday’s Accumulator – 30.2/1 on bet365