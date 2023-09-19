College Football

College Football: Colorado Game Breaks ESPN Viewership Records

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken college football by storm. They were one of the worst programs in the country last season and have had some seriously lean years over the last two decades, but things changed overnight when Coach Prime came to town.

Colorado Game Breaks ESPN Viewership Records

He certainly brought the hype circus. Sanders’ presence as the head coach of Colorado was enough to boost serious interest into the program, and they have been the focal point of the young season thus far. Their spring game nearly sold out the entire stadium, and practices were getting more attention than last year’s games did for the Buffaloes.

They’ve been able to back up the hype, too. After a huge win on opening weekend against TCU, Colorado was officially on the scene, and followed that victory up by beating Nebraska to improve to 2-0 on the year.

The big ticket this past Saturday was Colorado’s third game on the schedule, against in-state rival Colorado State. Deion had his squad favored by 21+ points and the opposing coach decided to talk some smack through the media in the days leading up, and it was thought that Colorado would run all over Colorado State.

Buffaloes Face Tough Test Coming Up

But State held their own, and the game was an overtime thriller that Sanders and company eventually pulled out.

There were a record number of people watching the game. According to ESPN’s numbers, the game was the most-watched late-prime time game in the network’s history, and their 5th most watched college football broadcast of all time. It was the most streamed game of all-time, as well.

The viewership on Colorado vs. Colorado State peaked at 11.1 million, while it averaged out at 9.3 million.

There was plenty made about the size of the contract that Sanders signed with the university, though it was unclear exactly what that number was. No matter the case, the amount that Colorado is paying Deion Sanders is far less than what he has brought in terms of interest and success.

The Buffaloes will face two tough tests for their next games, as they play against Oregon and USC in the coming weeks.

