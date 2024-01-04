NBA

Clippers’ James Harden says the early-season critics are ‘nowhere to be found’ after their recent success

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
James Harden Clippers pic
James Harden Clippers pic

To start the 2023-24 season, James Harden was with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the former league MVP never suited up for the Sixers. Instead, he was traded to the Clippers. Many media members around the NBA questioned how the 34-year-old would fit into a lineup with a ton of all-star talent. 

The Clippers started 0-5 in Harden’s first five games with the team. Critics quickly bashed Los Angeles’ decision to trade for Harden after the slow start. Since then, the team is 18-5 and has climbed their way to fourth in the Western Conference. After a win on Wednesday night, Harden questioned where those early-season critics are now. Nowhere to be found,

James Harden knew it would take some time for the Clippers to gel as a team


Los Angeles has won 13 of their last 15 games played and is starting to look like a complete team. Each of their star players is starting to find their roles and the team is enjoying a lot of success lately. In the past, James Harden had to score 20+ points each night and lead the team in assists for his team to get a win. Not with the Clippers who have a lot of explosive offensive talent. Harden is now their third or even fourth-best scoring option depending on who is on the floor.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George handle a lot of the scoring duties for the Clippers. Both players averaged over (23.0) points per game this season. James Harden averages (17.7) points per game this season, the lowest of his career since 2011-12. However, Harden is embracing his role this season and is more worried about the team’s success. His (8.1) assists per game leads the Clippers in 2023-24. Last season, Harden led the NBA with (10.7) assists per game.


All the regular season success is great, but the Clippers know that they need to play this way in the postseason. The playoffs are still months away and a lot could happen in that time. Harden and the Clippers will look to continue their success and build chemistry as a team. Their next game is Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST vs. the Pelicans.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
James Harden Clippers pic
NBA

LATEST Clippers’ James Harden says the early-season critics are ‘nowhere to be found’ after their recent success

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
rsz malik monk usatsi 22218728
NBA
NBA: Monk Scores 37 In Double-OT Matchup Between Kings And Magic
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024

Malik Monk and Paolo Banchero stole the show in Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic, both putting up a season-high in points in a battle that lasted…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn5
NBA
Where Is Draymond Green? Warriors Have Been “Giving Him Space”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 03 2024

The Golden State Warriors played their 10th straight game without Draymond Green on Tuesday night, as the starting power forward continues to serve his indefinite suspension. Under the structure of…

O.G. Anunoby Knicks pic
NBA
NBA Insiders say the Knicks want another ‘significant player’ even after trading for O.G. Anunoby
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn4
NBA
The Boston Celtics Are Increasing Their Lead In The East After 6 Straight Wins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
rsz brandon miller nuggets 112024
NBA
NBA: Charlotte Hornets Look To Avoid 12th Straight Loss Tonight Against Sacramento
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
ap23361136244889
NBA
Is Today The Day That The Detroit Pistons Snap Their 28-Game Losing Streak?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 30 2023
Arrow to top