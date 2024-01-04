To start the 2023-24 season, James Harden was with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the former league MVP never suited up for the Sixers. Instead, he was traded to the Clippers. Many media members around the NBA questioned how the 34-year-old would fit into a lineup with a ton of all-star talent.

The Clippers started 0-5 in Harden’s first five games with the team. Critics quickly bashed Los Angeles’ decision to trade for Harden after the slow start. Since then, the team is 18-5 and has climbed their way to fourth in the Western Conference. After a win on Wednesday night, Harden questioned where those early-season critics are now. Nowhere to be found,

James Harden knew it would take some time for the Clippers to gel as a team

James Harden: Clippers Early Critics Are ‘Nowhere To Be Found’ https://t.co/q5GQnqOUNV — RealGM (@RealGM) January 4, 2024



Los Angeles has won 13 of their last 15 games played and is starting to look like a complete team. Each of their star players is starting to find their roles and the team is enjoying a lot of success lately. In the past, James Harden had to score 20+ points each night and lead the team in assists for his team to get a win. Not with the Clippers who have a lot of explosive offensive talent. Harden is now their third or even fourth-best scoring option depending on who is on the floor.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George handle a lot of the scoring duties for the Clippers. Both players averaged over (23.0) points per game this season. James Harden averages (17.7) points per game this season, the lowest of his career since 2011-12. However, Harden is embracing his role this season and is more worried about the team’s success. His (8.1) assists per game leads the Clippers in 2023-24. Last season, Harden led the NBA with (10.7) assists per game.

James Harden on his fit with the Clippers: “Obviously it didn’t start off well. It gave people so much to talk about in a negative way. And now those people that was talking, they’re nowhere to be found. Like literally nowhere to be found.” pic.twitter.com/4JXAWkG85S — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 4, 2024



All the regular season success is great, but the Clippers know that they need to play this way in the postseason. The playoffs are still months away and a lot could happen in that time. Harden and the Clippers will look to continue their success and build chemistry as a team. Their next game is Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST vs. the Pelicans.