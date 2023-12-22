NBA

Clippers Have 9-Game Losing Streak Snapped, Fall To Thunder

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz screen shot 2023 12 20 at 40924 pm
rsz screen shot 2023 12 20 at 40924 pm

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the night as the hottest team in the NBA. After starting out the season 3-7 and having pundits call the acquisition of James Harden an abject failure, the team has turned things around over the past few weeks, and hadn’t lost yet in the month of December. But they took on one of the top teams in the Western Conference on Thursday, and had their 9-game win streak snapped by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 134-115.

Clippers Lose For The First Time In December

The Clippers were shorthanded. Kawhi Leonard had turned some heads by playing in every game thus far this season after being the subject of so much load management talk, but he finally took a night off on Thursday. It showed in the results, though it provided more scoring opportunities for the other stars on Los Angeles’ roster. James Harden led the way with 23 points, while Paul George added 22.

The snapping of the winning streak is certainly a downer, but the Clippers seemed to have figured out a formula for winning after they looked doomed during the month of November. They have gone from 12th in the West all the way into the top-4, though they may fall out of that spot depending on how the rest of Thursday’s games shake out.

Big Game Against The Celtics On The Horizon

They won’t play on Christmas Day, but they’ll have a huge game against the best team in the NBA on Saturday. The Boston Celtics are finishing their California road trip this weekend, and will take on both teams in Los Angeles, starting with the Clippers. The availability of Jayson Tatum for the contest is currently unknown, but the Celtics are dangerous even when Jaylen Brown is the focal point of their attack. There has been no line released yet, but you can expect Boston to be a slight road favorite as the team with the best record in the NBA.

When the Clippers arrive back in Los Angeles tonight, they won’t have to leave the city again for well over a week. They’ll play four games at home before hitting the road for 5 of their subsequent 7 games.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz coby white 1000x600 1
NBA

LATEST The Chicago Bulls Have Now Won 8 Of Their Last 11 Games

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
rsz screen shot 2023 12 20 at 40924 pm
NBA
Clippers Have 9-Game Losing Streak Snapped, Fall To Thunder
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the night as the hottest team in the NBA. After starting out the season 3-7 and having pundits call the acquisition of James Harden an…

rsz d710cd71 6ccc 494a 9509 8a8fce7c581c 1600x1066 1
NBA
“Sell The Team” Chants Rain As Detroit Pistons Lose 25th In A Row
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023

The Detroit Pistons were only slight underdogs for Thursday’s game. After a string of tough matchups, they were set to play against one of the lowliest teams in the Western…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn9
NBA
NBA: Kawhi Leonard Has Played In Every Game So Far This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James will not play on Thursday night vs. the Timberwolves
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 21 2023
rsz preview 604
NBA
Pistons Only Slight Underdogs As They Look To Snap 24-Game Losing Streak
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 21 2023
rsz i
NBA
The Surging Los Angeles Clippers Are The Hottest Team In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 21 2023
Arrow to top