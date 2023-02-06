NFL

Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver AJ Green Retires

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Green
Green

NFL veteran wide receiver AJ Green has announced his retirement.

 

Green officially announced his retirement from the league on Monday after 12 years in the league. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals after Green was drafted fourth overall in 2011. Green played 10 years for the Bengals before he signed with and played for the Arizona Cardinals during the past two seasons.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/uN6aYHvg4cOQjWMmoaD7ITPB8Z4=/0x0:4342x2895/1200x800/filters:focal(1208x1034:1902x1728)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/66261171/usa_today_11553725.0.jpg

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. … I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

Green ends his career with 10,514 receiving yards and 70 receiving touchdowns in 158 games – which ranks 44th on the NFL all-time receiving yards list and 49th on the all-time receiving touchdowns list. He tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons. Green finished second in Bengals history behind Chad Johnson in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

https://media.bleacherreport.com/image/upload/x_0,y_375,w_2034,h_1351,c_crop/w_1440,h_956,c_fill/v1642532095/txrnpxizc0gzghasc6n4.jpg

Green signed with the Cardinals in 2021 where he played his final two seasons and tallied 78 receptions for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games.

Now with Green gone, the Cardinals wide receiver room is still a question mark. Trade rumors have been surrounding DeAndre Hopkins since the NFL regular season ended. Some have him the favorite to go to the New England Patriots according to Arizona sports-books.  If they do end up making a move, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Greg Dortch will be their top two options at the position.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Green
NFL

LATEST Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver AJ Green Retires

Author image Owen Jones  •  54min
amazon alexa
NFL
Amazon’s Alexa Predicts Eagles Defense Will Be Key to Super Bowl Win
Author image David Evans  •  2h

Amazon’s Alexa, the intelligent virtual assistant, has made a bold prediction for Super Bowl LVII. When asked who will win the big game, Alexa confidently stated that the Philadelphia Eagles…

CEH
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire From Injured Reserve
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on IR.  Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire…

ejiro evero
NFL
Carolina Panthers Hire Ejiro Evero As Their DC
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
Joe Woods Saints
NFL
New Orleans Saints Expected To Hire Joe Woods As New DC
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
rihanna
NFL
Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show Special Bets You Won’t Want to Miss
Author image David Evans  •  2h
crypto chart
NFL
Bet on Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum in Super Bowl LVII with Crypto Prop Bets
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 4 2023
Arrow to top