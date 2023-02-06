Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver AJ Green Retires

NFL veteran wide receiver AJ Green has announced his retirement.

AJ Green enrolled at Georgia as a 5-star recruit in 2008. Three years later, Green became the highest drafted Georgia WR going 4th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. 727 receptions, 10,514 yards, 70 TD, and 7 Pro Bowls later, Green has called it a career. One for the books 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FOvhzgwOFF — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 6, 2023

Green officially announced his retirement from the league on Monday after 12 years in the league. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals after Green was drafted fourth overall in 2011. Green played 10 years for the Bengals before he signed with and played for the Arizona Cardinals during the past two seasons.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote on Instagram. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. … I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

Green ends his career with 10,514 receiving yards and 70 receiving touchdowns in 158 games – which ranks 44th on the NFL all-time receiving yards list and 49th on the all-time receiving touchdowns list. He tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons. Green finished second in Bengals history behind Chad Johnson in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Green signed with the Cardinals in 2021 where he played his final two seasons and tallied 78 receptions for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns in 31 games.

Now with Green gone, the Cardinals wide receiver room is still a question mark. Trade rumors have been surrounding DeAndre Hopkins since the NFL regular season ended. Some have him the favorite to go to the New England Patriots according to Arizona sports-books. If they do end up making a move, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Greg Dortch will be their top two options at the position.