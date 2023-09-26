Christian Watson Plans On Playing Thursday Night

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson plans on playing on Thursday Night Football in a divisional clash against the Detroit Lions.



Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring) says he plans on making 2023 season debut on Thursday vs. Lionshttps://t.co/eAMVmjj9gm pic.twitter.com/7qhZX5sj63 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 26, 2023

When asked on if he’s playing on TNF Watson said “that’s the plan”. Watson has not played at all this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered before the season started. The Green Bay Packers are notoriously known for being very conservative with injuries, especially soft-tissue injuries. Him and Aaron Jones are both nursing hamstring injuries and Jones seems more likely to play than Watson. However, given the short turn around, it would not be surprising that the Packers hold Watson out and unleash him next week. The Packers also have a Week 6 bye so worst case scenario Watson comes back at full strength in Week 7.

Watson was a second round pick out of North Dakota State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a touchdown machine and was looking to be Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target in the red zone. No the question is that how that will translate to now quarterback Jordan Love. Love has been throwing touchdowns, but has not been that efficient. Love is only completing 53% of his passes. There may be some regression coming, but he has been playing well.

The Green Bay Packers are +150 to win the NFC North according to Wisconsin sportsbooks.

Watson will be the de facto number one wide receiver with Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed along with Luke Musgrave getting targets as well. Getting both Jones and Watson back will help this offense that has looked inconsistent at times. Watson’s is who Jordan Love will look for the most in the redzone and his ability to score touchdowns will be good for Jordan Love’s progression and confidence in targeting Watson more.