NFL

Chicago Bears Sign Tremaine Edmonds And Nate Davis To Multi-Year Deals

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Davis and Edmonds
Davis and Edmonds

The Chicago Bears keep the offseason spending spree going as they sign former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmonds and former Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis.

 

Edmonds signed a 4-year $70 million dollar deal that includes $50 million in guaranteed money. Davis signed a 3-year $30 million dollar deal.

https://sportshub.cbsistatic.com/i/r/2019/10/09/2872d43d-d8ce-4004-8f49-2aa9483283da/thumbnail/1200x675/a2343251860e67832154b93ff5f46302/tremaine-edmunds-bills.jpg

Trumaine Edmonds, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound linebacker out of Virginia Tech, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his three seasons with the Bills, he appeared in 74 games and recorded 359 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Edmonds is known for his versatility and athleticism. He is capable of playing both inside and outside linebacker positions.

 

https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xcWvcHDWR_NshaImeZIlJw--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTEyMDA7aD04MDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/chicago_bears_wire_usa_today_sports_articles_533/3df737e82f44964cb91d664dc4f693be

Nate Davis, a 6-foot-3, 316-pound offensive lineman out of Charlotte, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started in 12 games in his rookie season and played in 12 games in 2022. Davis is known for his size and strength, however. He also ability to move well for his size.

The signings of Edmonds and Davis comes during a very busy first day of the offseason for the Chicago Bears. They have made several moves to improve their roster. The team has already added LB TJ Edwards while also getting a haul back for the number one overall pick.

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with a record of 3-14 and missed the playoffs. The team is hoping that the addition of Edmonds and Davis will help them get back to the playoffs in the upcoming season.

Even with these additions, the Chicago Bears will most likely not be favorites to win the NFC North according to Illinois sportsbooks. Their future is bright and will likely be contenders down the line.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Davis and Edmonds
NFL

LATEST Chicago Bears Sign Tremaine Edmonds And Nate Davis To Multi-Year Deals

Author image Owen Jones  •  17min
Jimmy
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Jimmy Garoppolo
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth $67.25 million with about $34 million guaranteed.   Breaking: QB Jimmy Garoppolo…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NFL
Austin Ekeler Contract Talks Break Down, Requests Trade From Chargers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

Austin Ekeler has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL over the last couple of seasons, but it looks as though he could be playing elsewhere…

Jonnu
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Trade For New England Patriots’ Tight End Jonnu Smith
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h
Baker
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Replace Tom Brady With Baker Mayfield
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz web bf tremaine edmunds 07142020 1jpg
NFL
5 Best Available Linebackers In NFL Free Agency 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 12 2023
David
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David To Test Free Agency
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 9 2023
Arrow to top