Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Thursday 17th March

The Cheltenham Festival continues into it’s third day on Thursday 17th March with another seven top races to look forward to, including the days feature contest – the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30), where Flooring Porter will be hoping to defend his title.
So, to get you in the mood we pick out our best four bets at Cheltenham on Wednesday, plus here are the top five Cheltenham Lucky 15 betting sites to get your bets on.
Cheltenham Lucky 15 Tips – Thursday 17th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Cheltenham Lucky 15 bet slip.
GALOPIN DES CHAMP @ 11/10 with BetUK 1.30 Cheltenham
Looks a match-up between GALOPIN DES CHAMPS and Bob Olinger – both will have their supporters and both were winners at the Festival last season. They’ve also both made unbeaten (2-from-2) starts over fences but Galopin Des Champs just edges it. Jumped well to win last time at Leopardstown and stays further than this 2m4f trip, so if the ground remains testing that will help his cause.
ALLAHO @ 4/6 with BetUK 2.50 Cheltenham
ALLAHO was an easy winner of this race last season and more of the same on the cards for this Willie Mullins runner. Has now won 4 of his last 5 and could not be in better form after a top win at Thurles at the end of January. The clear top-rated and the clear form pick.
THYME HILL @ 4/1 with BetUK 3.30 Cheltenham
THYME HILL was fourth in the Albert Barlett in 2020 and does have a decent overall record at Cheltenham – 2-3-1-4. Give in the ground is fine and will be fresher than most after being kept off the track since running second in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot at the end of December.
DINOBLUE @ 5/2 with BetUK – 4.50 Cheltenham
A race the Willie Mullins yard have won 5 times in the last six and are mob-handed again this year with three of the first four in the betting. You have to respect all his runners, but the talking horse for the yard has been DINOBLUE. Won well on debut at Clonmel at the start of January and the form of that win has looked solid with several horses in behind running well since.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
