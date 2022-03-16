Cheltenham Bankers: Day Three Thursday 17th March 2022

As we move into day three at the Cheltenham Festival there are some more ‘Cheltenham Bankers’ to either back or take on. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the third day’s Cheltenham Bankers
You can back our three bankers on Wednesday – Galopin Des Champs, Allaho and Dinoblue in a 10/1 treble
Note: Odds are subject to change.
Cheltenham Bankers – Day Three
GALOPIN DES CHAMPS @ Evs with ThePools
Race: 1:30 – Turners Novices’ Chase
Trainer: Willie Mullins
A two horse race really and a same we’ve got a festival contest with only four runners in. But still a nice match-up with Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs the main players. Both were winners at the Festival last season and they’ve also made unbeated starts to their chasing careers (2-from-2). With the ground likely to be a bit more testing, then Galopin Des Champs just edges it for us. Will like conditions and we know he stays further having won over longer trips.
VERDICT: BANKER
ALLAHO @ 8/13 with ThePools
Race: 2.50 – Ryanair Chase
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Allaho was an easy winner of this race last year and since then this Willie Mullins runner has been all the rage for this again. He’s won his last two this season and has now won four of his last five starts over fences. The softer ground will be fine and the Mullins camp are having a fine festival – that can continue here.
VERDICT: BANKER
DINOBLUE @ 5/2 with ThePools
Race: 4.50 – Mares’ Novices Hurdle
Trainer: Willie Mullins
This is a race the Willie Mullins yard rarely lose – they’ve won five of the last six renewals since the contest was brought to the Festival in 2016. They’ve another strong hand with several runners, but one of their main players is the JP McManus-trained Dinoblue. A winner on debut by 15 lengths at Clonmel and the vibe coming out of the yard since have been very positive. That also came on heavy ground, so conditions here are likely to be to his liking and could easily be another superstar in the making from this powerful yard.
VERDICT: BANKER
