Cheltenham Festival 2022 Race Schedule – Day 1 Race Times for Tuesday

The Cheltenham Festival 2022 race schedule begins on Tuesday, 15 March with the first of four days of incredible horse racing action over jumps. Day 1 of this major National Hunt meeting always gets off to a flier!

Just like the other Cheltenham Festival days, there are seven races on this card. Four of those are Grade 1s, the highest level of horse racing competition over jumps. Want to know what’s on the the Cheltenham Festival 2022 race schedule on day 1? We’ve got all the details below:

What’s on the Cheltenham Festival 2022 Race Schedule Day 1

Time of Race Name of Race Grade Race Distance Age of Horses 1:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Grade 1 2m 87y 4yo+ 2:10 Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase Grade 1 1m 7f 199y 5yo+ 2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase Grade 3 3m 1f 5yo+ 3:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Grade 1 2m 87y 4yo+ 4:10 Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Grade 1 2m 3f 200y 4yo+ mares 4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Grade 3 2m 87y 4yos only 5:30 Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase Grade 2 3m 5f 201y 5yo+

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Day 1 Horses to Follow

The opening Supreme Novices’ Hurdle sees Nicky Henderson pair Constitution Hill and Jonbon face Willie Mullins duo Dysart Dynamo and Kilcruit. Only the latter has Cheltenham experience, finishing second in the Champion Bumper last season.

In the Arkle Challenge Trophy for novice chasers, Edwardstone carries British hopes for trainer Alan King. He has adapted to fences relatively late with Arkle betting opposition including younger Irish horse Blue Lord and five-year-old mare Riviere D’Etel. Each has claims in another cracking contest.

As indicated by the Champion Hurdle odds, the feature race on the Cheltenham Festival 2022 race schedule for day 1, is all about Honeysuckle. She won this with ease 12 months ago is unbeaten in all 14 starts under Rules. Leading the pack is last year’s runaway Supreme Novices Hurdle scorer Appreciate It but we haven’t seen him on the track since.

In the Mares’ Hurdle, Telmesomethinggirl could make it a quick-fire double for jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead. Willie Mullins has farmed this race down the years, so 2020 Triumph Hurdle heroine Burning Victory and this season’s Relkeel winner Stormy Ireland are challengers.

Finally, the National Hunt Chase sees Irish trio Run Wild Fred, Stattler and Vanillier meet over an extreme distance. Each represents a top yard from the Emerald Isle in Gordon Elliott, Mullins and Gavin Cromwell respectively.

