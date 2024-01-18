Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Are Ready To Sell 22-Year-Old For ‘Important Money’

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea could sell highly rated young center-forward Armando Broja if a suitable offer arrives in January. The money received from Broja’s sale could go toward signing a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea Heavily Linked With High-Ticket Strikers

According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea are eager to sign a prolific center-forward. Napoli sharpshooter Victor Osimhen and Brentford ace Ivan Toney are reportedly the top two names on their wishlist. Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. It is unlikely that any of the three center-forwards will be available for under $100 million, which practically rules out a winter transfer.

Chelsea will need to move a few pieces around to be able to afford them even in the summer transfer window, and Albanian striker Broja could be one to make way. The Pensioners hold Broja in high regard and will only sell him if a big offer arrives in January. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have put a £50 million price tag on the 22-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano Claims A Big Sale Will Make Sense For All Parties

Romano believes it is a gamble for Chelsea to sell a player of Broja’s caliber but a big offer will benefit both the player and the club.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano told Caught Offside:

We know Chelsea want a new striker in the summer, and, as widely reported, it’s a possibility for Armando Broja to leave this January. 

It depends on the proposals, as Chelsea would only allow that if they receive important money. While I understand the risk of losing a fine young talent like Broja, Chelsea already know they want to make a big signing up front in June, so probably it could make sense for all parties to make this sale now, as long as the money is right.

Broja, who scored nine goals in 38 games for Southampton in the 2021-22 season, has yet to become a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, with injuries hindering his progress. This season, he has played 17 games for the club in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.

