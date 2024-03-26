Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blues Defender’s Transfer Links With Bayern Munich

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Coach Pochettino
Chelsea Coach Pochettino

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down reports linking Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen with a move to Bayern Munich, revealing the clubs have not had concrete communication about the player. Maatsen is currently on a season-long loan at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano Says Nothing To Report On Chelsea Loanee Maatsen’s Links With Bayern Munich

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies could be on his way out of the club. The Canadian high-flier, who will become a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30, 2025, reportedly wants to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos are also eager to get the Canadian, but they will not pay an exorbitant amount to get the 23-year-old.

As per some outlets, Bayern are preparing for life without Davies and are eyeing a move for Maatsen. The Bavarians could reportedly trigger the £35 million ($44.26 million) release clause in Maatsen’s contract to prize him away from west London. Romano, however, has played the link down, saying there is nothing concrete between Bayern and Maatsen.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said:

I’m aware there have been rumours about Bayern Munich eyeing Ian Maatsen as a possible replacement for Alphonso Davies at left-back.

As things stand, I’m not aware of contacts for Maatsen at this stage. Bayern are looking at full-backs for sure, but there are many names every day linked with Bayern… nothing is concrete in terms of contacts for Maatsen. Of course they are monitoring the market as they prepare for the possibility of life without Davies.

He concluded by adding:

For sure there’s a chance for many clubs if they want to sign Maatsen as he’s on a straight loan to Dortmund and his deal includes a £35m release clause, rather than a purchase clause specific to Dortmund. Anyone can trigger that clause, so let’s see what happens, but there’s nothing concrete happening now.

How Has Maatsen Fared At Borussia Dortmund?

Due to a lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge, Maatsen agreed to switch to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in January 2024. And it is safe to say that the decision is paying off big time. Maatsen has announced himself as one of the most promising left-backs in the division, scoring once and providing two assists in 10 outings. Before switching to Dortmund, he played 12 matches for Chelsea, failing to score or assist.

Maatsen, 22, is still rough around the edges. However, if he gets the right guidance, he has what it takes to announce himself as one of the best full-backs in Europe. All things considered, Bayern’s alleged interest in the young defender does not seem far-fetched.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Coach Pochettino
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blues Defender’s Transfer Links With Bayern Munich

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Spain vs Brazil
Soccer
International Friendlies: Spain vs. Brazil – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024

Two former world champions will meet in one of the most highly-anticipated friendly encounters of the ongoing international break. Continue reading to get all the key details of the fascinating…

Real Madrid Icon Toni Kroos
Soccer
5 Longest-Serving Midfielders In Real Madrid History: Germany Ace Toni Kroos Claims 5th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the history of soccer. Their glory, however, has not come without sacrifices, with many club favorites paying the price for…

PSG Man Bradley Barcola
Soccer
7 Most Valuable Non-International Players In The World (March 2024): PSG Ace Bradley Barcola Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Tottenham Gallagher
Soccer
Tottenham Prepare £30-£40m Early Summer Bid For Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 25 2024
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
“It’s those sort of deals that need to be done” – Expert Tips Chelsea To Sell 3 Players To Comply With FFP Rules
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Manchester United Ace Harry Maguire
Soccer
“He’s got everything” – Harry Maguire Heaps Praise On Manchester United Teammate, Likens Him To Sensational Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Arrow to top