Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down reports linking Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen with a move to Bayern Munich, revealing the clubs have not had concrete communication about the player. Maatsen is currently on a season-long loan at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano Says Nothing To Report On Chelsea Loanee Maatsen’s Links With Bayern Munich

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies could be on his way out of the club. The Canadian high-flier, who will become a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30, 2025, reportedly wants to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos are also eager to get the Canadian, but they will not pay an exorbitant amount to get the 23-year-old.

As per some outlets, Bayern are preparing for life without Davies and are eyeing a move for Maatsen. The Bavarians could reportedly trigger the £35 million ($44.26 million) release clause in Maatsen’s contract to prize him away from west London. Romano, however, has played the link down, saying there is nothing concrete between Bayern and Maatsen.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said:

“I’m aware there have been rumours about Bayern Munich eyeing Ian Maatsen as a possible replacement for Alphonso Davies at left-back.

“As things stand, I’m not aware of contacts for Maatsen at this stage. Bayern are looking at full-backs for sure, but there are many names every day linked with Bayern… nothing is concrete in terms of contacts for Maatsen. Of course they are monitoring the market as they prepare for the possibility of life without Davies.”

He concluded by adding:

“For sure there’s a chance for many clubs if they want to sign Maatsen as he’s on a straight loan to Dortmund and his deal includes a £35m release clause, rather than a purchase clause specific to Dortmund. Anyone can trigger that clause, so let’s see what happens, but there’s nothing concrete happening now.”

How Has Maatsen Fared At Borussia Dortmund?

Due to a lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge, Maatsen agreed to switch to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in January 2024. And it is safe to say that the decision is paying off big time. Maatsen has announced himself as one of the most promising left-backs in the division, scoring once and providing two assists in 10 outings. Before switching to Dortmund, he played 12 matches for Chelsea, failing to score or assist.

Maatsen, 22, is still rough around the edges. However, if he gets the right guidance, he has what it takes to announce himself as one of the best full-backs in Europe. All things considered, Bayern’s alleged interest in the young defender does not seem far-fetched.