Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down rumors linking Chelsea with LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, claiming there is no concrete interest from the English side. He also said the 24-year-old was too expensive for the Pensioners’ taste, backing them to target other names in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea Are Reportedly Looking To Sign A Striker In The Summer

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had a tough time finding the back of the net in the first half of the 2023-24 season, especially in the Premier League. Despite being boosted by their strong performances in the last few matches, Chelsea’s goal tally stands at just 35 after 21 outings. Manchester United (24 goals) are the only team in the top 10 to score fewer goals than the Blues thus far.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea are eager to turn things around next season and will go after a prolific striker in the summer transfer window. And David, who has scored 11 times in 27 games this season, has reportedly emerged as a person of interest.

French outlet Téléfoot has claimed the west Londoners are one of the teams keeping a close eye on the Canadian attacker, who is currently valued at around €60 million ($65.02 million). Arguably the most trusted journalist in soccer, Romano, however, does not think the Blues have a concrete interest in David, as he is too expensive for them.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down David Links, Backs Blues To Go After Other Names

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist shared (via CaughtOffside):

“One striker making the headlines at the moment is Jonathan David – he’s another name being linked with Chelsea after some reports in the French press yesterday, but I personally have got no update at all on Jonathan David as of now – no movement, no negotiations.

“I’ve always rated David, I think he’s a very good and smart option for clubs to consider on the market, but at the moment the situation is quiet because he’s an expensive striker. In the summer, I expect Chelsea will go for different names.”

Interestingly, Téléfoot credited Napoli with an interest in David. With Victor Osimhen heavily linked with Chelsea, the Italian outfit could very well be shopping for the Nigerian’s successor.