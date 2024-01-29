Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blues’ Links With Highly Rated 24-Year-Old Striker

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down rumors linking Chelsea with LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, claiming there is no concrete interest from the English side. He also said the 24-year-old was too expensive for the Pensioners’ taste, backing them to target other names in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea Are Reportedly Looking To Sign A Striker In The Summer

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had a tough time finding the back of the net in the first half of the 2023-24 season, especially in the Premier League. Despite being boosted by their strong performances in the last few matches, Chelsea’s goal tally stands at just 35 after 21 outings. Manchester United (24 goals) are the only team in the top 10 to score fewer goals than the Blues thus far.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea are eager to turn things around next season and will go after a prolific striker in the summer transfer window. And David, who has scored 11 times in 27 games this season, has reportedly emerged as a person of interest.

French outlet Téléfoot has claimed the west Londoners are one of the teams keeping a close eye on the Canadian attacker, who is currently valued at around €60 million ($65.02 million). Arguably the most trusted journalist in soccer, Romano, however, does not think the Blues have a concrete interest in David, as he is too expensive for them.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down David Links, Backs Blues To Go After Other Names

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist shared (via CaughtOffside):

One striker making the headlines at the moment is Jonathan David – he’s another name being linked with Chelsea after some reports in the French press yesterday, but I personally have got no update at all on Jonathan David as of now – no movement, no negotiations. 

I’ve always rated David, I think he’s a very good and smart option for clubs to consider on the market, but at the moment the situation is quiet because he’s an expensive striker. In the summer, I expect Chelsea will go for different names.

Interestingly, Téléfoot credited Napoli with an interest in David. With Victor Osimhen heavily linked with Chelsea, the Italian outfit could very well be shopping for the Nigerian’s successor.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blues’ Links With Highly Rated 24-Year-Old Striker

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 29 2024
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Linked With Barcelona
Soccer
“Managing Barcelona could be a dangerous position” – Luis Garcia States Whether Mikel Arteta Could Leave Arsenal To Become Xavi’s Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 29 2024

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia has said there Mikel Arteta could leave Arsenal for Barcelona this summer, claiming the opportunity to manage the five-time European champions is too big to…

Lionel Messi Joined MLS Side Inter Miami In July
Soccer
10 Most Valuable MLS Franchises In 2024: Lionel Messi Pushes Inter Miami’s Valuation Over $1 Billion
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 29 2024

Since its inception in 1996, the most prestigious soccer league in the United States, Major League Soccer (MLS), has been trying to establish itself amongst the European elites. Many star…

Al Nassr Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Ambassador Of The Saudi Pro League
Soccer
“I’m wasting my time answering them” – Lille Boss Paulo Fonseca Says Cristiano Ronaldo Was Not Right To Put Down Ligue 1 In Latest Interview
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Rumor: Christian Falk Claims Champions League-Winning Manager Could Replace Erik Ten Hag If Situation Does Not Improve At Old Trafford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Rumor: Saudi Giants Al-Hilal Eager To Sign Chelsea Star Next Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Victor Osimhen Has Been Linked With Arsenal, Manchester United, And Chelsea
Soccer
“You want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things” – Gary Lineker Helps Victor Osimhen Pick His Next Club Amid Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester United Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top