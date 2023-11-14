Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea are not prioritizing a move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez at the moment but claims Tottenham Hotspur are closely looking into the player.

Mexico’s 22-year-old center-forward Gimenez has been in red-hot form this season. Playing 12 Eredivisie games for Feyenoord, Gimenez has scored an impressive 13 times and provided three assists. His exploits have helped Feyenoord climb to second place in the rankings.

Considering both Chelsea (Christopher Nkunku’s injury) and Tottenham Hotspur (Harry Kane’s departure) are lacking a striker, some reports have credited the two clubs with an interest in the 22-year-old Mexican striker. Romano, however, does not think the links have much merit.

Romano Claims Chelsea Have Other Priorities

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist revealed that while Chelsea would look to bolster their squad in January, they were not looking into Gimenez.

He said (via Caught Offside):

“We continue to have rumours about Santiago Gimenez, who is doing very well at Feyenoord – rumours about Chelsea and about Tottenham, but from what I can tell you, Tottenham sent their people to follow Gimenez multiple times, he’s going very well and scoring goals, but at the same time I’m hearing Chelsea are not making him a priority and are focusing on other players.

“Chelsea know the situation well, that Gimenez could be available for around €45m in January, but at the moment nothing concrete is ongoing, but I’ll keep you posted if the situation changes.”

Tottenham Hotspur Not Looking To Tinker With Their Squad

As per Romano, Spurs took the extra step of sending a scout to watch Gimenez, but they do not want to risk messing up their squad balance by adding a new attacker in January.

The journalist added:

“It’s also important to say that Tottenham keep following the player, so that could be one to watch as it looks like Gimenez could be an important player on the market in the near future.

“Also on Spurs, we know they have some injuries in defence at the moment, but they are not desperate to sign cover. It will depend on opportunities. They’ve been unlucky because they’ve had a lot of injuries at the same time, but I’m told they won’t panic because they know most of these players will be back at the end of December, so they’ll assess the situation then.”

He concluded by adding:

“Overall, I don’t see Tottenham spending crazy money in January, that’s not the plan at the moment. They’re happy with the balance in the squad right now, but of course the recovery process of some key players will be important, so perhaps they could look for opportunities towards the end of the January window.”

Having suffered consecutive Premier League defeats, Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League standings after 12 games. Chelsea, meanwhile, are in 10th spot.