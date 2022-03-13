Chelsea predicted line-up vs Newcastle for Premier League

Chelsea are going through quite a turbulent period and will be looking to put it all behind them when they host Newcastle United.

The Blues are currently without an owner and apparently their bank accounts have been frozen by the Barclays. The entire Ukraine-Russia crisis has severely impacted Chelsea’s ability to do much at the moment. The club is no longer allowed to buy or sell players, sign extension and have a limited budget to work with on match days.

With so much issues at the back, can the London giants keep their focus?

Chelsea Predicted lineup v Newcastle

Thomas Tuchel has a lot of issues to address ahead of the game against the Magpies. They will be without Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Callum Hudson-Odoi remains a doubt. Chelsea will also assess Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic before naming them in the match day squad.

Cesar Azpilicueta had stomach cramps during the win over Norwich and might not feature at all.

N’Golo Kante is set to anchor midfield. Romelu Lukaku barely featured in the win over the Canaries so Kai Havertz is set to lead the line and will receive ample support from Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount.

Chelsea Predicted lineup

Mendy; Christensen, T Silva, Rudiger, Sarr; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount