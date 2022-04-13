Countries
chelsea fc transfer news antonio rudiger future

Chelsea FC Transfer News: Antonio Rudiger’s future to be decided soon

11 mins ago

CHELSEA defender Antonio Rudiger has been linked with several big European clubs as his contract his expires this summer, but it is now believed his future will be decided soon.

After Chelsea’s failure to progress in the UEFA Champions League last night, Rudiger will make a decision over his future, with several suitors linked to him.

Rudiger joined Chelsea in 2017 from Roma, after a mixed start at the club he has impressed as part of the three-man defence under Thomas Tuchel.

Last night against Real Madrid, Rudiger was a shining light with defensive work – as well as chipping in with a goal that seemed to put Chelsea on their way to an impressive comeback.

Their opponents last night, Real Madrid, are one of the leading teams in the chase to sign the defender in the summer.  Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Rudiger.

Chelsea will be keen to keep hold of a man who has become influential on the performances of late, but their current ownership issues have thrown their plans up in the air.

The London team had begun talks with Rudiger over a new deal, but they now appear unlikely to keep hold of him this summer.

Another influence on his decision is the lack of trophies this season. Last night’s defeat eliminated them from the competition, their only chance of success comes from the FA Cup. 

Rudiger may decide it is time for a new challenge, for a team that is ready to challenge for titles and not a work in progress.

