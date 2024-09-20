American Football

Chargers’ Justin Herbert (ankle) could have limited mobility on Sunday vs. the Steelers

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Through two games in 2024, Harbaugh has his team at 2-0. In Week 1, the Chargers won 23-10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Los Angeles was on the road in Week 2 to face the Panthers. They had a convincing win vs. Carolina, 26-3. 

Heading into Week 3, the Chargers have a tough matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their defense has allowed an average of (8.5) points in each of their first two games. To make matters worse for Los Angeles, starting QB Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 3. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Herbert could have limited mobility this Sunday against the Steelers.

Will Justin Herbert be healthy enough to play in Week 3?


Before Jim Harbaugh came to the Chargers, they were a pass-first offense. They have a talented QB in Justin Herbert who’s more than capable of dicing up a defense. However, Harbaugh is staying true to the way he builds his football teams and that is through the run game. The Chargers are averaging (197.5) rushing yards per game in 2024. Through the air, they are averaging just (135.0) passing yards. While it’s limiting Herbert’s passing, the team is winning.

That may be in the Chargers’ favor this Sunday as they are facing a tough Steelers defense. Pittsburgh is allowing (76.5) rushing yards per game in 2024. Los Angeles is averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game this season. One side will have to give on Sunday. Jim Harbaugh is hoping that it’s his team delivering the punishment. The Chargers are on the road this Sunday to face the Steelers at 1:00 p.m. EST. Starting QB Justin Herbert will have limited mobility with an ankle injury. That could lead to Los Angeles relying even more on the run game this week.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top