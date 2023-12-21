NBA

Celtics Dominate Kings, Now Have The Best Record In The NBA

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn3
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn3

The Boston Celtics had a let-down against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. In a nationally televised game, they blew a 17-point third quarter lead as Steph Curry delivered the dagger in overtime, handing Boston their sixth loss of the young NBA season. Jayson Tatum rolled his ankle in the game but was able to return to action, but he would miss Wednesday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento.

Boston Has The Best Record In The NBA

The Celtics did not miss him. On tired legs, Jaylen Brown led a wildly balanced attack for Boston, which featured five different players reaching the 20-point mark. In fact, Derrick White’s numbers were nearly identical, as the two high scorers for the team each dropped 28 points in 29 minutes of action. Though, White achieved his numbers on 8 fewer field goals and 4 less free throws.

After a competitive first quarter, the game was never really close. The Celtics outscored the Kings 75-49 in the second and third frames, winning by a final score of 144-119, their second-highest point total of the season. Not bad for a team on a cross-country road trip and coming off of an embarrassing overtime loss just the previous night.

Celtics Are A Slight Championship Favorite

The Celtics couldn’t afford a loss to the Kings if they wanted to remain on top of the Eastern Conference. Boston has a 21-6 record and a full game lead over the second place Philadelphia 76ers, which makes them the top team in the entire NBA.

After their victory over the Kings, the Celtics have a +375 designation to win the NBA Finals, the shortest of any team. But there are others that aren’t far behind, as the 76ers are coming in at +400 and the Nuggets at +425.

Boston will continue its road trip in which they play all four of the California teams with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Kawhi Leonard and company are the hottest team in the NBA, having won each of their last 9 games, and the matchup will be one of the premier ones of the weekend.

They’ll spend Christmas Eve in Los Angeles this year, as they are set to take on the Lakers at 2PM Pacific time on Christmas Day.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn3
NBA

LATEST Celtics Dominate Kings, Now Have The Best Record In The NBA

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 21 2023
rsz 1860799661
NBA
Suns Blow 22-Point Lead, Lose Again Despite 40 From Kevin Durant
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 20 2023

The Phoenix Suns were projected to be one of the top teams in the NBA for the 2023-24 season. They were boasting the league’s newest “big 3”, which gave them…

rsz 12525512880
NBA
New Details Of Draymond Green Suspension Have Been Revealed
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 20 2023

The Golden State Warriors took on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in a nationally televised broadcast, and it marked the fourth game that Draymond Green has missed due to…

Ja Morant 121823
NBA
Return Of Ja Morant Is Too Little Too Late For The Grizzlies This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NBA
LeBron James Hasn’t Had A Single-Digit Scoring Game In 17 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023
dims.apnews 2
NBA
Draymond Green Will Miss At Least The Next 10 Warriors Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023
Zach LaVine
NBA
NBA Rumors: Sacramento Is Potential Landing Spot For Zach LaVine
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023
Arrow to top