Celtics Dominate Kings, Now Have The Best Record In The NBA

The Boston Celtics had a let-down against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. In a nationally televised game, they blew a 17-point third quarter lead as Steph Curry delivered the dagger in overtime, handing Boston their sixth loss of the young NBA season. Jayson Tatum rolled his ankle in the game but was able to return to action, but he would miss Wednesday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento.

Boston Has The Best Record In The NBA

JAYLEN BROWN ELEVATES FOR THE POSTER 😱 📺 Kings-Celtics | Live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/bALkvKGrLL — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2023

The Celtics did not miss him. On tired legs, Jaylen Brown led a wildly balanced attack for Boston, which featured five different players reaching the 20-point mark. In fact, Derrick White’s numbers were nearly identical, as the two high scorers for the team each dropped 28 points in 29 minutes of action. Though, White achieved his numbers on 8 fewer field goals and 4 less free throws.

After a competitive first quarter, the game was never really close. The Celtics outscored the Kings 75-49 in the second and third frames, winning by a final score of 144-119, their second-highest point total of the season. Not bad for a team on a cross-country road trip and coming off of an embarrassing overtime loss just the previous night.

Celtics Are A Slight Championship Favorite

The Celtics are now 21-6 and currently have the best record in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/5JrHZfmQP1 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 21, 2023

The Celtics couldn’t afford a loss to the Kings if they wanted to remain on top of the Eastern Conference. Boston has a 21-6 record and a full game lead over the second place Philadelphia 76ers, which makes them the top team in the entire NBA.

After their victory over the Kings, the Celtics have a +375 designation to win the NBA Finals, the shortest of any team. But there are others that aren’t far behind, as the 76ers are coming in at +400 and the Nuggets at +425.

Boston will continue its road trip in which they play all four of the California teams with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Kawhi Leonard and company are the hottest team in the NBA, having won each of their last 9 games, and the matchup will be one of the premier ones of the weekend.

They’ll spend Christmas Eve in Los Angeles this year, as they are set to take on the Lakers at 2PM Pacific time on Christmas Day.