NBA

Celtics’ Jrue Holiday was outstanding defensively in his first game with Boston

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic

After their loss to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Celtics decided to change their roster a bit for 2023-24. A number of their key rotation players were traded or signed elsewhere. The two biggest pieces acquired this offseason for the Celtics were Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. 

Boston was already an incredible team defensively last season, but they may have gotten better with their new additions. In the Celtics’ first game of the season last night, Jrue Holiday was outstanding defensively. He made the Knicks work for their points when they tried to play him 1-vs-1. There’s only room for Holiday and the Celtics to continue to build chemistry on the defensive end.

Jrue Holiday played 35 minutes in his debut for the Boston Celtics


When the Celtics traded away Marcus Smart this offseason, a void was left on the team that would not be easy to fill. He was a former DPOY and was arguably the heart and soul of their team. However, Smart was traded to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal when the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics acted quickly when Jrue Holiday was traded to the Blazers.

Boston sent over Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, and a package of picks to acquire Jrue Holiday. In his Celtics debut, the five-time all-defensive selection played lockdown defense. Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and R.J. Barrett shot a combined 2/18 when being guarded by Holiday. Additionally, the 33-year-old had three blocks in the Celtics’ first game vs. New York.


Jrue Holiday’s impact on defense doesn’t translate in the box score. He does the little things and always gives 100 percent when he’s on the court. Along with Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are in line to have another top-ranked defense in 2023-24. His scoring might drop from his (19.3) points per game last season. However, his defensive efforts are a big part of the reason why he was brought here. Boston will have their first home game of the season this Friday vs. the Heat.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
d7461740 72eb 11ee 9fdf 1e16c8a6a0cf
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant Passes Hakeem Olajuwon On NBA All-Time Scoring List

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Despite conflicting reports, the 76ers still believe Joel Embiid wants to finish his career with Philadelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

During this past offseason, there were a ton of rumors about Joel Embiid possibly leaving the 76ers. One team that is always in the mix for star players is the…

Bet on NBA in the USA
NBA
How To Bet On NBA In Canada With CA Sports Betting Sites for Basketball
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h

You can bet on NBA in Canada for the upcoming season with our recommended CA sports betting site for basketball and also get up to $400 to use for any…

lillard1280 1 1040x572 1
NBA
NBA: Damian Lillard Drops 39 Points In Debut, Bucks Narrowly Defeat 76ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
jimmy butler heat 053123
NBA
Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler Predicts Another Finals Run For Miami
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
i 2
NBA
76ers News: James Harden Denied Access To Team Plane, Told To Stay Home
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics’ Jrue Holiday was outstanding defensively in his first game with Boston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 26 2023
Arrow to top