Carolina Panthers Hire Ejiro Evero As Their DC

Owen Jones
2 min read
 The Carolina Panthers have hired former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as their own DC.

 

As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers will be hiring Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old play caller, who was in high demand for multiple positions within multiple organizations, also previously interviewed for Carolina’s head coaching job.

Denver wanted to keep Evero, but he wanted a fresh start. Rightfully so with Sean Payton coming in as the new head coach.

Evero is set to bring over 14 years’ worth of NFL experience with him to Charlotte He started out being a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007. The Colchester, England native proceeded out west to San Francisco for five seasons—where he served as a quality control coach, offensive assistant and defensive assistant between 2011 and 2015.

Then, after a one-year stint as a defensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers, he ended up back in Cali with the Los Angeles Rams. That’s where Evero picked up some serious traction in his roles as a safeties coach, secondary coach and passing game coordinator under Sean McVay.

In 2022, he was hired by the Denver Broncos as their defensive coordinator. Despite a largely disappointing campaign from Denver, Evero was quite the bright spot—heading the seventh-stingiest defense in the NFL.

Brian Burns

He now goes to a Carolina defense with a bunch of young talent. pass rusher Brian Burns is one of the better young edge rushers in the league. The secondary is alo locked down with young talent as well with Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn.

If the Panthers figure out the quarterback position, they should be competing to be favorites in the NFC South according to North Carolina sports-books.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news.
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news.
Arrow to top