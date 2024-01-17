Soccer

"I'm sure he'll come good" – Callum Wilson Backs Under-Fire Manchester United Player To Thrive Next Season, Likens Him To Liverpool Great Roberto Firmino

Sushan Chakraborty
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has backed Manchester United ace Rasmus Hojlund to turn his fortunes around and enjoy an explosive 2024-25 campaign. Wilson has also likened Hojlund to former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, suggesting the 20-year-old’s unselfishness is affecting his goal output.

Hojlund Has Not Been Consistent In Front Of Goal For Manchester United

Manchester United splurged a handsome €73.9 million ($80.3 million) to sign Hojlund from Atalanta BC in August 2023. The striker proved to be quite effective in the UEFA Champions League — five goals in six matches — before United’s group-stage exit but has not managed to show the same ruthlessness in the Premier League.

The Danish striker has played in 16 Premier League matches so far, scoring just twice. While many have lauded Hojlund for his complete gameplay, a section of fans and pundits believe the youngster cannot fail to fulfill his primary responsibility.

Wilson Thinks Firmino-Like Hojlund Will Prove His Worth Next Season

Wilson, for one, thinks Hojlund has been operating as a wingman to Marcus Rashford this season, similar to the role Firmino played at Liverpool. The veteran center-forward believes his young contemporary has a lot of quality and will shine brightly in the 2024-25 season.

On the Footballer’s Football podcast, the 31-year-old said (via The Boot Room):

Sometimes you get strikers that work hard for the team and give you so much off the ball and on the ball, without scoring the vital goals. I think we have seen Liverpool days when you had Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Firmino as the number nine did so much for the team but he just didn’t score as many as the other two, he might be sacrificing himself because of that. Hojlund is helping Rashford score, like when he got an assist for him [vs Tottenham]. He’s obviously a top player, he’s playing for Man United.

He concluded by adding:

He got 16 goals in all competitions last year, so I’m sure he’ll come good. He’s still young, you have to give these players time and it is difficult to adjust. I reckon next year he’ll be one to watch out for, for sure.

Before signing a five-year deal with the Red Devils, Hojlund spent one season at Atalanta. The Denmark international appeared in 42 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 times and providing seven assists.

