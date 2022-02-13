Liverpool will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley vs Liverpool live stream

Burnley vs Liverpool Preview

The Reds have picked up five consecutive wins across all competitions and there full of confidence heading into this game period Furthermore, the Reds have an impressive head to head record against Burnley in recent seasons and they will be expected to pick up a comfortable win here. Meanwhile, the home side will look to pick up their second win of the season here. Burnley are at the bottom of the table with just one win from 20 league matches this season. The Clarets showed improvement in their last game and January signing WoutWeghorst seems to have settled in quickly. It will be interesting to see whether the home side can step up and produce a memorable result here. Check out the best Burnley vs Liverpool betting offers Check out our Burnley vs Liverpool prediction

When does Burnley vs Liverpool kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Burnley vs Liverpool kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 13th of February, at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Liverpool Team News

Burnley team news

The home side will be without the services of Matej Vydra, Charlie Taylor and Johann Gudmundsson because of injuries.

Burnley predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Pope; Roberts, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Liverpool team news

Meanwhile, the visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Burnley: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Diaz