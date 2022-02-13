Liverpool will be looking to close in on the league leaders with a win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 13th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction

The Reds are coming into this contest on the back of three consecutive victories and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.

Meanwhile, Burnley are at the bottom of the Premier League table right now but they have been difficult to beat in recent weeks. The Clarets have drawn four of their last six league matches and they will be looking to grind out a positive result here.

Liverpool are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Burnley and the visitors will be the firm favourites heading into this contest.

Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Liverpool @ 19/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Burnley have failed to win 19 of their last 20 matches in the Premier League. Bet on Liverpool to pick up all three points here.

The Reds have scored at least three goals in their last three away matches against Burnley. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last two meetings against Burnley. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet here.

Burnley vs Liverpool betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 61/100.

Burnley vs Liverpool Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Burnley vs Liverpool from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Burnley: 11/1 with Bet365

Draw: 19/4 with Bet365

Liverpool: 2/9 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 61/100 with Bet365

Under: 32/21 with Bet365

Burnley vs Liverpool Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



