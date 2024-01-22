Buffalo Bills: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

The Buffalo Bills had a roller coaster of a 2023 NFL season. They had Super Bowl aspirations before the year started, and recovered from a 6-6 start to win the AFC East and ultimately get back to being one of the league’s most feared teams.

But the team had an all-too-familiar end to their up-and-down year, as disappointment surrounds the organization after yet another tough playoff loss to end their hopes of a championship.

3 Key Bills Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024

Bills’ key free agents this off-season: WR Gabriel Davis, S Micah Hyde, DE Leonard Floyd, LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Dane Jackson, DE A.J. Epenesa, S Taylor Rapp, DT DaQuan Jones, DT Tim Settle, DT Jordan Phillips, DT Poona Ford, DT Linval Joseph, DE Shaq Lawson, WR Trent Sherfield, G… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

Is it just this season that their hopes are ended for, though? Buffalo is projected to be $43 million over the salary cap entering the offseason, the third-worst financial situation of any NFL team. In order to keep their title window open, they’ll have to figure out a way to get under that number while retaining the long list of players that on expiring contracts who are ready to hit the open market.

Here are 3 key players from the Bills’ 2023 roster that are set to be NFL free agents this offseason:

Micah Hyde – S

Hyde had himself a solid season coming off of a neck injury in 2022, starting 14 games and racking up 54 tackles and 7 defended passes. He has been an All-Pro in years’ past, but he is 33-years-old, and will likely be seeking one last pay day before his time in the league is up.

Will the Bills be willing to fork out the money and bring him back on a deal in the two-year range?

Leonard Floyd – DE

Floyd signed on with the Bills before the 2023 season, and the one-year deal was money well spent for the team. While getting no production out of their $23 million pass rusher Von Miller, Floyd led the team in sacks with 10.5, and had 9 tackles for loss and 19 hits on the quarterback.

He is 31-years-old and will be looking for another solid pay day after a productive year, and the Bills would be wise in attempting to keep him around for at least another season.

Gabe Davis – WR

There will be plenty of uncertainty at the wide receiver position. The Stefon Diggs situation is always something to keep an eye on in the off-season, and his running mate will be a free agent this spring. Davis has spent the first four years of his NFL career with Buffalo, and has been the team’s second-leading receiver in each of the last two. He finished 2023 with 746 yards on 45 catches and scored 7 touchdowns.

Aside from Diggs, the receivers currently on the roster are Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, and Justin Shorter.