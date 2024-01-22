It seems as though the Buffalo Bills began their elevation into relevancy when Stefon Diggs showed up. The talented wide receiver of course was a boost for young quarterback Josh Allen, and the two fed off of one another in becoming one of the most lethal duos in the NFL. In their first season together, Diggs led the league in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

NFL: Is Stefon Diggs Finally Done In Buffalo?

JOSH ALLEN JUST THREW AN 80 YARD BOMB OF A BOMB AND STEFON DIGGS FLAT OUT DROPS IT. One of the best throws I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/jKHAkVUcW0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 22, 2024

But even though the success on the field is apparent, there have always been questions about Diggs’ happiness with his situation and playing in Buffalo. It seems that after each devastating playoff loss, Diggs has his commitment to the team and the city come under fire, and it has made for some juicy off-season headlines in the past.

We have seen anger and frustration boil over on the sidelines on multiple occasions in different seasons, and there was an incident early in training camp in 2023 in which Diggs left the facility altogether before apparently mending fences.

There was no visible outburst after Sunday’s devastating loss to the Chiefs. And that is perhaps because Diggs himself played a huge part in the shortcomings of the team, dropping what was an absolute bomb of a throw from Allen that would have set them up in field goal range in the 4th quarter. If he had anyone to be mad at this time around, it was mostly himself.

So have we seen the last of Stephon Diggs in Buffalo? Will he be playing for a new team next NFL season? His contract has an out this off-season, and the team could save some money by trading him.

Bills Can Save Nearly $20 Million With Post June-1st Trade

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧:

Stefon Diggs is not expected to return to the Bills next season. The Bills would save $19M in cap space in 2024 if they trade Diggs post June 1st. Diggs had a down year after an offseason of drama and it appears a divorce would be best for all parties. pic.twitter.com/b9nZKwb2fo — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) January 22, 2024

Diggs is slated to take home just shy of $28 million next season, the 6th-most expensive wide receiver contract in the game. But there is an out for Buffalo built in to this year, and they would be able to save themselves over $19 million if he is traded after June 1st.

With the Bills projected to be over the salary cap by nearly $44 million, they will have some tough decisions to make and a laundry list of players who are set to become free agents. Diggs could be one of the players that the team turns into a cap casualty, but they’d better have a succession plan.

If they were to get rid of Diggs, the Bills would be wildly short-handed at the wide receiver position. Not only would they miss their leading receiver, but they’d be in danger of losing their second-leading pass catcher, too. Gabe Davis, who has spent the first four years of his career in Buffalo, is slated to become a free agent this spring.