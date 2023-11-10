Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of UFC announcer and “veteran voice of the octagon”, Bruce Buffer. This includes his net worth, career earnings and details of his personal life.

Bruce Buffer Net Worth Estimated At $14 Million

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Bruce Buffer’s net worth, career earnings and his personal life. Having scoured the internet and gathered information from various sources, we can confirm that Bruce Buffer’s net worth is estimated to be a minimum of $14 million.

The 66-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names associated with the UFC. This is ironic, given the fact he isn’t a fighter of course. However, he is a highly recognisable figure and is one of the most famous announcers in the world.

Celebrity Net Worth now estimates his net worth to be at least $14 million, based on his lifetime earnings. This comes as no surprise, given the rapid growth and popularity of the UFC. In the 30 years of it’s existence, the UFC has become the single biggest organisation in MMA.

Of course, Buffer has been there from the very beginning. In 1996, the 1957-born ring announcer did his first UFC fight on the prelims of UFC 8. He then hosted all fights at UFC 10. Fast forward to UFC 13 in 1997, and Buffer had convinced UFC owner Robert Myer to hire him as the full-time ring announcer.

Buffer is famous for various catchphrases and signature moves when announcing UFC fights. He is regularly introduced on broadcasts as the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon”. His most famous catchphrase is “It’s time!”, which he announced before the main event of a UFC card.

He is also know for his signature move called the ‘Buffer 180’. This is when he motions directly across the octagon, before quickly spinning 180-degrees and pointing to the corner being introduced. Buffer usually saves the ‘Buffer 180’ for the main event, and usually performs 45-degree and 90-degree turns for the undercard fights.

At one of the first UFC flagship events, UFC 100, after months of encouragement from famous commentator Joe Rogan, Buffer performed a ‘Buffer 360’ during his introduction of Frank Mir vs Brock Lesnar. He also performed the ‘Buffer Bow’ exclusively for Anderson Silva and Randy Couture.

Bruce Buffer Career Earnings

Bruce Buffer has earned millions of dollars throughout his career as a ring announcer and being somewhat of a celebrity. Exact figures of his career earnings are unknown, but we can disclose some information on what Buffer is paid by Dana White and the UFC on a regular basis.

On average, Buffer works around 27 UFC events per-annum. This is usually made up of 12 pay-per-view events and around 15 UFC Fight Night’s. When it comes to the numbered UFC cards, the PPV events, Buffer earns $100,000 per event. This means that if he announces 12 pay-per-view events per year, he has made $1.2 million.

He is paid half of that for a regular UFC Fight Night. So, if Buffer does 15 of these, he earns around $750,000 – $50,000 per UFC Fight Night. All in all, this means that Bruce Buffer earns somewhere in the region of $2 million per year through announcing UFC fights.

Although this is a seriously lucrative amount of money, it is nowhere near what brother Michael Buffer earns. Michael is of course the legendary boxing announcer, with the catchphrase “Lets get ready to rumble!”. Michael Buffer has a reported net worth of $400 million, so is on another level entirely from his brother Bruce.

Quite ironic though that both brothers are announcers in the two biggest fight sports in the world – boxing and MMA.

Is it any wonder Bruce Buffer is a multi-millionaire and worth more than $14 million? Fair play to him. He has evidently worked extremely hard to get to where he is today.

Bruce Buffer Personal Life

Away from his career and life as the UFC announcer, not a lot is know about Bruce Buffer and his personal life. After scouring the internet and books, we have found out that Buffer is formerly married and is the father of one child.

Buffer was in a long-term, loving relationship with Annie Buffer – his ex-wife. The pair got together decades ago, and enjoyed a loving relationship for years after that. Annie eventually gave birth to their son – Dougie Buffer.

However, after a long and loving relationship, Bruce and Annie Buffer got divorced back in 2015. The reason for their divorce is unknown to the public, but it was over eight years ago now. They haven’t clearly stated anything about their love life and separation.

As previously mentioned, Bruce Buffer is half-brother to the legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer. Together, the fight announcing brothers former a business called ‘The Buffer Partnership’. The Oklahoma native is President and CEO of their company and enjoys a good relationship with his brother Michael.

Bruce Buffer Real Estate, Cars, Art & Antique Collection

Another reason Bruce Buffer has a net worth of over $14 million is down to his portfolio of real estate, cars and suits. Buffer is said to live in a mansion now, but the location of it is unknown.

Besides his own personal house, Bruce Buffer and his brother Michael own a house called ‘The Venice Beach House’ which is located in Los Angeles, California.

As per reports, Bruce Buffer also owns a collection of super cars. His most expensive automobile is a Ferrari 296 GT3, which is said to be worth over $350,000 (source: thesportslite.com).

Then are Bruce Buffer’s extravagant suits. The 66-year-old is regularly seen in flamboyant suits when announcing UFC fights. According to ESPN, each one of these suits is custom-made for Buffer by King & Bay. Each one reportedly costs around $4,000.

This is a short summary of Bruce Buffer’s life. He is an extremely successful announcer, who has climbed the career ladder all the way to the very top. The UFC are one of the biggest sporting brands in the world now, and Buffer is right in the centre of it.

