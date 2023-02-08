Brock Purdy To Undergo Elbow Surgery Later This Month

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Purdy will have surgery in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have it on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.



#49ers QB Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, sources say. The surgery, set to be done by the respected #Rangers doc, will allow Purdy to make a full recovery & be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/9ahMWbqPD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023

Rapoport mentioned that the plan is not to have Tommy John surgery, which would have required a longer recovery. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reported earlier this week that Purdy was discussing one of the two options.

But given that Rapoport noted Purdy is expected ready for training camp, it’s likely that Purdy will undergo the internal brace option because that is supposed to have a six-month recovery timeline.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, was pressed into duty after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both went down due to injury during the season. Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games.

Purdy and Lance are expected to compete for San Francisco’s starting job next season. It will be interesting, however, to see who is named the starter for the the San Francisco 49ers. They have invested so much draft capital in trading for Lance and he has not seen enough game time to prove anything. Purdy is less expensive and has simply shown more in his few starts and almost led them to a Super Bowl appearance.

Whoever the quarterback is, the San Francisco 49ers team will be carried by their defense, however. They seem to be favorites to win the NFC West next season according to California sports-books.