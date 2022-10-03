Breeders’ Cup 2022: Qualifying Races In October To Look Out For

The Breeders’ Cup 2022 is on the horizon (Nov 4 & 5) but before the action gets started, we’ve still got a whole month of Breeders’ Cup qualifying races to look out for in October. 28 races to be exact, so we showcase the contests to look out for that will get the winners a free ticket to Keeneland.
Breeders’ Cup 2022: When and Where?
This year the Breeders’ Cup is heading to Kentucky and Keeneland racecourse, with the two-day meeting running from Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5.
Breeders’ Cup Qualifying Races In October – The Full List
There are many Breeders’ Cup qualifying races through the year, but the month before the fixture is when we see the most contests that carry the extra bonus to the winners of a Breeders’ Cup place.
You can see the full list of 28 Breeders’ Cup qualifying races in October 2022 and with the World Championships only weeks away, then they are all crammed into the first few weeks of the month.
Breeders’ Cup Qualifying Races Between October 1-7
- Miss Grillo Stakes (Aqueduct, Queens, NY) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
- Champagne Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
- Ack Ack Stakes (Churchill Downs) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
- Awesome Again Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Classic
- Speakeasy Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
- Pilgrim Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
- Frizette Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
- Prix Marcel Boussac (Longchamp, Paris, France) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
- Fillies Turf
- Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
- Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Turf
- Prix de l’Opera (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
- Prix de l’Abbaye (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
- Phoenix Stakes (Keeneland, Lexington, KY) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Sprint
- Jessamine Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
- Alcibiades Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
Breeders’ Cup Qualifying Races Between October 8-15
- Vosburgh Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Sprint
- Coolmore Turf Mile (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Mile
- Chandelier Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
- American Pharoah Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
- Breeders’ Futurity Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
- Rodeo Drive Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
- Thoroughbred Club Of America Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Filly &
- Mare Sprint
- Indian Summer Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
- Futurity Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
- Spinster Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Distaff
- Bourbon Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
- Champion Stakes (Ascot) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Turf
- Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Ascot) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Mile
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Betting
See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5
|Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|FLIGHTLINE
|1/2
|66.7%
|EPICENTER
|5/1
|16.7%
|LIFE IS GOOD
|8/1
|11%
|TAIBA
|8/1
|11%
|OLYMPIAD
|12/1
|7.7%
|ART COLLECTOR
|14/1
|6.7%
|CYBERKNIFE
|16/1
|5.9%
|COUNTRY GRAMMER
|18/1
|5.3%
|HOT ROD CHARLIE
|22/1
|4.2%
|HAPPY SAVER
|25/1
|3.8%
|BAR THE REST
|25/1
|3.8%
All odds correct as of on Weds Sept 28 and subject to change
Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic Winners
- 2021 – KNICKS GO
- 2020 – AUTHENTIC
- 2019 – VINO ROSSO
- 2018 – ACCELETATE
- 2017 – GUN RUNNER
- 2016 – ARROGATE
- 2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH
Watch Knicks Go Winning The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic Again
