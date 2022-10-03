Breeders’ Cup 2022: Qualifying Races In October To Look Out For

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Breeders’ Cup 2022 is on the horizon (Nov 4 & 5) but before the action gets started, we’ve still got a whole month of Breeders’ Cup qualifying races to look out for in October. 28 races to be exact, so we showcase the contests to look out for that will get the winners a free ticket to Keeneland.



Breeders’ Cup 2022: When and Where?



This year the Breeders’ Cup is heading to Kentucky and Keeneland racecourse, with the two-day meeting running from Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5.

Breeders’ Cup Qualifying Races In October – The Full List

There are many Breeders’ Cup qualifying races through the year, but the month before the fixture is when we see the most contests that carry the extra bonus to the winners of a Breeders’ Cup place.

You can see the full list of 28 Breeders’ Cup qualifying races in October 2022 and with the World Championships only weeks away, then they are all crammed into the first few weeks of the month.

Breeders’ Cup Qualifying Races Between October 1-7

Miss Grillo Stakes (Aqueduct, Queens, NY) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Champagne Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Ack Ack Stakes (Churchill Downs) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

Awesome Again Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Classic

Speakeasy Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Pilgrim Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Frizette Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

Prix Marcel Boussac (Longchamp, Paris, France) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Fillies Turf

Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Turf

Prix de l’Opera (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Prix de l’Abbaye (Longchamp) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

Phoenix Stakes (Keeneland, Lexington, KY) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Jessamine Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Alcibiades Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

Breeders’ Cup Qualifying Races Between October 8-15

Vosburgh Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Coolmore Turf Mile (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Mile

Chandelier Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

American Pharoah Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Breeders’ Futurity Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Rodeo Drive Stakes (Santa Anita Park) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Thoroughbred Club Of America Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Filly &

Mare Sprint

Indian Summer Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Futurity Stakes (Aqueduct) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Spinster Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Bourbon Stakes (Keeneland) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Champion Stakes (Ascot) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Turf

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Ascot) – qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Mile

Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Betting

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker FLIGHTLINE 1/2 66.7% EPICENTER 5/1 16.7% LIFE IS GOOD 8/1 11% TAIBA 8/1 11% OLYMPIAD 12/1 7.7% ART COLLECTOR 14/1 6.7% CYBERKNIFE 16/1 5.9% COUNTRY GRAMMER 18/1 5.3% HOT ROD CHARLIE 22/1 4.2% HAPPY SAVER 25/1 3.8% BAR THE REST 25/1 3.8%

All odds correct as of on Weds Sept 28 and subject to change

Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic Winners

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – AUTHENTIC

2019 – VINO ROSSO

2018 – ACCELETATE

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – ARROGATE

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH

