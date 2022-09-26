Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 | Taiba Backed But Flightline Still Favorite

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 betting market has seen the recent Pennsylvania Derby winner Taiba supported, but the John W Sadler-trained FLIGHTLINE remains the hot favorite for the Keeneland race on Saturday Nov 5.

Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 2f and for 3+ year-olds, will be run at Keeneland racecourse in 2022

📅Date: Saturday November 5, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland

💰 Purse: $6,000,000

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Breeders’ Cup Classic Four Times

Taiba Backed For Breeders’ Cup Classic After Penn Derby Romp

The Bob Baffert-trained Taiba was supported into 8/1 (from 16/1) for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday November 5 after a facile win in the Pennsylvania Derby (watch below). That success was only the horse’s fifth career start, so there could be even more to come, and his second Grade 1 victory too.

Ridden by hall of famer Mike E Smith, this improving 3 year-old was always up with the pace in the Penn Derby at Parx on Sept 24, but when switched wide up the shoot managed to power clear of a decent field that included Zandon (2nd) and Cyberknife (3rd).

The Sportsbooks reacted by halving Taiba in price and he now sits around the fourth favorite mark for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup, with Epicenter, Life Is Good and the exciting Flightline the only horses shorter than him in the betting.

Watch Taiba Winning The 2022 Pennsylvania Derby

Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Breeders’ Cup Classic Four Times

Taiba, who is trained by Bob Baffert, will have a leading barn in his corner when he head to the Breeders’ Cup Classic and a yard that know the time of day in this race. Baffert has fired in four Breeders’ Cup Classic wins over the years and is the most successful trainer in the race.

Bafferts wins in the Breeders’ Cup showcase race came in 2014 (Bayern), 2015 (American Pharoah), 2016 (Arrogate) and most recently in 2020 (Authentic).

Flightline Still Breeders’ Cup Classic Hot Favourite

However, it’s still the John Sadler-trained FLIGHTLINE @ 1/2 with Bovada that tops the betting market for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic, with this exciting unbeaten 3 year-old odds-on with all Sportsbooks.

We last saw him bolting-up in the TVG Pacific Classic (watch below) at Del Mar on Sept 4 and that success made it 5-from-5 after also taking other key Grade 1 races the – the Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap and the RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes.

Watch Flightline Winning the TVG Pacific Classic Recently

Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Betting

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker FLIGHTLINE 1/2 66.7% EPICENTER 5/1 16.7% LIFE IS GOOD 8/1 11% TAIBA 8/1 11% OLYMPIAD 12/1 7.7% ART COLLECTOR 14/1 6.7% CYBERKNIFE 16/1 5.9% COUNTRY GRAMMER 18/1 5.3% HOT ROD CHARLIE 22/1 4.2% HAPPY SAVER 25/1 3.8% BAR THE REST 25/1 3.8%

All odds correct as of on Mon Sept 26 and subject to change

Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic Winners

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – AUTHENTIC

2019 – VINO ROSSO

2018 – ACCELETATE

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – ARROGATE

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH

Watch Knicks Go Winning The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic Again

