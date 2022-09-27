Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022 | Highfield Princess Heads Betting

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint got a boost this week with the UK-trained star sprinter HIGHFIELD PRINCESS fully expected to make the trip to Keeneland for the November 5 race later this year.



Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 5 1/2f and will be run at Keeneland racecourse in 2022 on Nov 5.

📅Date: Saturday November 5, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022: Highfield Princess Expected To Make The Trip From The UK



The UK-trained Highfield Princess might not be a horse known to US horse racing fans, but she’s currently propping up the betting for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint on Nov 5 and is a fast-improving sprinter that should be taken very seriously.

Her connections have also decided to bypass possible ‘nearer to home’ races in France and at Ascot (UK) to end her season this year with a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, and after easy wins in the Grade One Nunthorpe Stakes at York (watch below) plus the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh (watch below), it’s easy to see why her trainer John Quinn is keen to made the trip to the US.

Highfield Princess is a versatile sprinter that has won over trips between 5f and 7f this season and will go to America hoping to emulate great non-US-trained sprinters like Dayjur, Black Caviar, Blue Point and Muhaarar.

She’s now won three Grade One races on the spin, having also landed the Maurice de Gheest in France back in August and seeing that was also her third success in as many different countries then travelling to the US should be fine for her.

Her Regular Rider Jason Hart, who rode Safe Voyage for Quinn at the Breeders’ Cup two years ago, told the UK Racing Post “She’s going straight to the Breeders’ Cup and if we get her there in the same sort of form, she can put in a good performance,”

“She’s great, she’s so straightforward. You can go into any race very confident as you know you can put her anywhere – you can make the running or hold on to her.

“For a jockey that makes things a lot easier as you’re not a hostage to holding up and relying on the splits coming. She’s so genuine as well and that makes it easier.”

Her handler John Quinn had toyed with other end-of-season races for Highfield Princess, but after a busy spell has but decided the timing of the Breeders’ Cup will suit.

Quinn told the UK Racing Post “She’s been all over Europe so we thought the most prudent thing would be to miss Longchamp and go for the Breeders’ Cup,”

“We’ve thought about it for a while and she’s in good nick and we’ll freshen her up a bit and head for America. The owner and his family get great satisfaction from her and are looking forward to competing on the world stage.”

Highfield Princess heads the Turf Sprint betting @ 2/1 with Bovada and is likely to face a very strong home challenge which is spearheaded by last year’s Breeders’ Cup Sprint Turf winner Golden Pal, who can be backed @ 9/4 with Bovada to successfully defend his title

Watch Highfield Princess Winning The 2022 Flying Five Stakes (Curragh, Sept 11)



Watch Highfield Princess Winning The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes (York, Aug 19)



2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Winner Golden Pal Is Back For More



The Wesley Ward-trained GOLDEN PAL @ 9/4 with Bovada is set to be back to the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint to try and defend his crown. This speedy 4 year-old was an easy 1 1/4 length winner of the race 12 months ago at Del Mar – beating Lieutenant Dan, who could also be back for more, into second.

Golden Pal has also won this year at Keeneland, when taking the Grade 2 Shakertown Stakes on April 9, and is actually unbeaten 3-from-3 at the Kentucky venue.

However, he then flopped as favourite in the King’s Stands Stakes at Royal Ascot over the summer – running too free and finishing well down the field.

He bounced back to winning ways on home soil last time though, when taking the Troy Stakes by a narrow head. Golden Pal has now won 7 of his 11 starts and amassed $1,638,431 in total prize money.

Watch Golden Pal Winning the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint



Breeders’ Cup Turf Spring 2022 Betting

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint on Saturday Nov 5

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 2/1 33.3% GOLDEN PAL 9/4 30.8% LIEUTENANT DAN 6/1 14.3% CAMPANELLE 7/1 12.5% CASA CREED 8/1 11.1% BIG INVASION 11/1 8.3% EMARAATY ANA 14/1 6.7% ARREST ME RED 16/1 5.9% A CASE OF YOU 20/1 4.8% CREATIVE FORCE 20/1 4.8% BAR THE REST 20/1 4.8%

All odds correct as of on Tues Sept 27 and subject to change

Recent Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Winners

2021 – GOLDEN PAL

2020 – GLASS SLIPPERS

2019 – BEVOIR BAY

2018 – STORMY LIBERAL

2017 – STORMY LIBERAL

2016 – OBVIOUSLY

2015 – MONGOLIAN SATURDAY

