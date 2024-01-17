Betting

Bovada Free Bet For UFC 297: $750 Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Betting Offer

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN9
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN9

The UFC 297 betting offer with Bovada will land UFC fans up to $750 in free bets. Just sign-up today ahead of the UFC 297 pay-per-view event and you can also use this leading US offshore sportsbook to bet on UFC 297 from ANY US State.

UFC 297 Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 UFC Free Bets (75% Deposit Bonus)

Join top UFC sportsbook Bovada today prior to Saturday’s huge UFC 297 event and you can get up to $750 in free bets.

To get the full $750 bonus, you will need to deposit $1,000, but you can also deposit a smaller amount – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $75 free bet.

How To Claim Your UFC 297 Betting Offer With Bovada

  1. Create Bovada Account
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for UFC betting

Bovada Betting Offer For UFC 297: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Place your UFC 297 bets with Bovada by following the simple steps below.

  • Click on the ‘MMA’ section and then ‘UFC’
  • Click on the UFC 297 markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your bet

Terms & Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $300 – Get $225 free bet
  • Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

How To Bet On UFC 297 With Bovada

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head the ‘MMA’ section in the left navigation menu.

Then find the ‘UFC 297’ tab down the side menu and you’ll find all 12 UFC 297 fights on Saturday’s card – including the main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Bet On UFC 297 In ANY US State With Bovada

With Bovada being based offshore they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules or restrictions – meaning you can use then to bet in ANY US State.

Why Bet On UFC 297 With Bovada?

Bovada are a fully trusted and regulated US offshore sportsbook that allow you to place bets on UFC 297 from ANY US State – including Florida and California, as well as other restricted states.

How is this possible? This is because Bovada are based offshore so don’t have to adhere to the set US gambling state laws – so you can bet on UFC 297 to your hearts content in ANY US State.

Plus, they have a fast joining process that have NO KYC CHECKS and there are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto.

Bovada accepts different payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin and Cardano to name but a few payment methods. Bovada also accept Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

Why Bet On UFC 297 With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State on UFC
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto options
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis Betting Odds

Already claimed the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Strickland vs du Plessis odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

  • Sean Strickland to Win @ -125
  • Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +220
  • Sean Strickland to Win via Submission @ +1200
  • Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +310
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win @ +110
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win by KO/TKO: @ +225
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win via Submission @ +1000
  • Dricus du Plessis to Win by Decision @ +650
  • Draw: +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

