Home News both teams to score tips accumulators tuesday 26 july 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Tuesday 26th July 2022

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Boxing Day Football Acca Brightons Neil Maupay

We’re taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s fixtures across the globe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 3/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £100!

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Shamrock Rovers vs Ludogorets – BTTS – YES at 5/6

Shamrock Rovers will look to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying tie, as Ludogorets travel to Dublin with a hefty advantage.

A quickfire double from Pieros Sotiriou and a last-minute strike from Thiago put the cherry on top of a fantastic win for the Bulgarian side who are currently top of their domestic league.

Goals are very much needed at the Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night, and we’re tipping both teams to score in what should promise to be an exciting affair in Ireland.

Benfica vs Newcastle United – BTTS – YES at 8/15

Benfica are still dealing with the hangover of losing frontman Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, but will aim to get one over Premier League opposition Newcastle United and continue their unbeaten pre-season form.

Benfica have recorded four straight wins against Reading, Nice, Fulham, and Girona so far and their impressive pre-season campaign will come to an end against Newcastle before their opening league fixture next week.

Newcastle still have a handful of games to play before the Premier League season begins, with Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao lined up for Eddie Howe’s side.

We’re tipping both teams to score on this occasion.

Brighton vs Brentford – BTTS – YES at 8/13

Brighton are undefeated in their pre-season endeavours to date, with one draw and two wins so far on the record whilst Brentford are looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat against Wolfsburg.

The pair will meet for the first time in the new league campaign in October, with Brighton having won both of the fixtures last season in 1-0 and 2-0 victories respectively.

There should be plenty of goals in this one, and we think there is good value in both teams to score which rounds off our selections for Tuesday’s accumulator.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 3/1 on 888Sport

