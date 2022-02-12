Bayern Munich will be looking to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Bochum in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich live stream

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Bochum vs Bayern Munich, then BetVictor have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to BetVictor and watch their Bochum vs Bayern Munich live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join BetVictor by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join BetVictor and follow Bochum vs Bayern Munich

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Preview

The home side are currently 11th in the league table and they are heading into this contest on the back of three defeats and two draws in their last six league matches. Furthermore, they have failed to win their last six meetings against Bayern Munich and this will be a tough outing for them. Meanwhile, the away side have picked up wins in their last nine away matches against Saturday’s opposition and they will be fairly confident of grinding out a comfortable win here. Check out the best Bochum vs Bayern Munich betting offers

Check out our Bochum vs Bayern Munich prediction

Bet on Bochum vs Bayern Munich with BetVictor

When does Bochum vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bochum vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Ruhrstadion.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Team News

Bochum team news

The home side will be without the services of Simon Zoller and Eduard Lowen because of injuries.

Bochum predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich: Riemann; Gamboa, Bella-Kotchap, Leitsch, Soares; Losilla; Pantovic, Asano, Rexhbecaj, Holtmann; Polter

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich are without Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer because of injuries. Jamal Musiala has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up vs Bochum: Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman; Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at BetVictor