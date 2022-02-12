Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table when they take on Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 12th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, Ruhrstadion.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Prediction

The visitors are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

Meanwhile, the home side are currently 11th in the league table and they have failed to win five of their last six league matches.

However, Bochum have been difficult to beat in their last two outings and it will be interesting to see whether they can grind out a positive result at home.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Bochum 0-3 Bayern Munich @ 10/1 with BetVictor.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet on Bayern Munich to win at 31/20 with BetVictor

Check out the best Bochum vs Bayern Munich betting offers

Find out where to watch Bochum vs Bayern Munich live stream

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Bayern Munich have won their last nine away matches against Bochum. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

Bayern Munich have scored at least four goals in their last three away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Bochum are undefeated in their last two league matches. Bet on the home side to grind out a draw here.

Bochum vs Bayern Munich betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/16.

Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5 with BetVictor

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Bochum vs Bayern Munich from BetVictor:

Match-winner:

Bochum: 10/1 with BetVictor

Draw: 6/1 with BetVictor

Bayern Munich: 2/9 with BetVictor

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 2/7 with BetVictor

Under: 3/1 with BetVictor

Bochum vs Bayern Munich Free Bet

BetVictor are offering new customers £40 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:

Click here to go to the 888Sport offer Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth Deposit between £10 on the Betfred sportsbook at the required odds Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £40 in Bet Credits

Click here to get £60 in free sports bets at BetVictor