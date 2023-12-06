Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Tottenham Hotspur Tried Their Best To ‘Hijack’ Barca’s Summer Signing

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur did their best to sign Vitor Roque under Barcelona’s noses in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian youngster, however, rejected the English side’s advances and signed a pre-contract to officially join Barcelona from Athletico-PR in January 2024.

Roque, who will turn 19 in February, is one of the most sought-after young attackers in the world. The center-forward is good with the ball at his field, has enough strength to hold off defenders, is a good passer, and most importantly, is a great finisher. This season, he has played 45 games for the Brazilian club, scoring 21 times and providing eight assists.

Needless to say, many teams kept tabs on Roque before Barcelona lured him away, and Romano claims Spurs were the outfit that tried the hardest to sign him.

Tottenham Pushed For Roque’s Signature Right Until He Signed The Contract With Barcelona

Speaking live on Kick, the Italian journalist said (via Football365):

He’s not bad. Trust me. Vitor Roque is a special player. 

Barca did a big fight to sign Vitor Roque. Many clubs wanted Vitor Roque. Behind the scenes, Tottenham tried until the end of the story with Barcelona, ’til they signed the final page of the contract to hijack the deal.”

Roman concluded by adding:

Tottenham were there and Tottenham were really strong and serious on that opportunity. Also other clubs wanted Vitor Roque.

Romano Names Tottenham Player Xavi Wanted To Sign In The Summer

Barcelona, too, were supposedly contemplating signing a Tottenham Hotspur player in the summer transfer window. As per Romano, Barcelona manager Xavi is a big admirer of Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and would want to train him one day.

The transfer news expert added:

In summer it was a possibility [Lo Celso to Barcelona]. He was one of the names discussed by Xavi and (Barcelona director) Deco in the meetings they had about the midfield position.

They discussed this chance to bring in Giovani Lo Celso, because he is a player from what I’m told is really appreciated by Xavi. Xavi really considers Lo Celso an under-rated midfielder with very good skills. He would like to train Gio Lo Celso one day.

The move eventually did not materialize, as Spurs did not want to lose one of their most consistent midfielders. The Argentinian has played five matches for the Lilywhites in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
