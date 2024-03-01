Soccer

“I’m not going anywhere” – Barcelona Defender Rules Out Summer Exit Amid Links To Newcastle United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has said he is “incredibly” happy in Spain and has no intention of switching clubs in the summer window.

Andreas Christensen Pledges Loyalty To Barcelona Amid Newcastle United Links

In January, Spanish outlet Diario SPORT claimed Newcastle United were on the market for an affordable center-back and had identified Christensen as a person of interest. The outlet acknowledged that Christensen wanted to extend his stay in Catalonia but claimed his mind could change if he Xavi did not give him enough game time.

Speaking to TV2 in a recent interview, the Danish defender put these speculations to bed, claiming he was delighted to play for the Blaugrana.

Christensen said (via SPORT):

I’m not going anywhere. When I came, I knew what I was getting into and I’m still incredibly happy. I don’t see myself anywhere other than here after the summer.”

With Oriol Romeu not impressing him, Xavi has promoted Christensen to a defensive midfield role. The Dane said he was enjoying the challenge that came with the switch-up.

He added:

It had been a long time since I had played in this position and of course, I have to get used to many things. But I really enjoy it.

I have to keep the balance in front of the defence. Fill the space that remains behind the forwards both when we are with the ball and when we are not with the ball.”

Christensen Sad To See Xavi Leave Barca Job

Xavi has announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2023-24 season. Christensen admitted he was sad to see the Spaniard go, as he was the one to fulfill his dream of representing the Blaugrana.

On Xavi’s departure, Christensen added:

Whether I agree or not, I have to accept it. I think the team have been able to put the issue to one side, because we have other things we need to correct, such as our play.

He was the one who brought me here and has therefore been instrumental in making one of my dreams come true. It’s sad, but I can only accept it if it’s what he thinks the club needs.”

Christensen has played 62 games under Xavi since the 2022-23 season, scoring once and providing three assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer

LATEST “I’m not going anywhere” – Barcelona Defender Rules Out Summer Exit Amid Links To Newcastle United

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 01 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 3 High-Ticket Players United Could Sell In The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 01 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United could sell Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Antony for the right price in the summer transfer window. According to the Italian…

PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Reveals Why Club Have Not Completed Kylian Mbappe Signing Yet
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 01 2024

Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has stated that Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe may not have complete agreement over the Frenchman’s participation at the 2024 Olympics, calling it one of the…

Barcelona Legend Lionel Messi
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In Europe Over The Last Decade: Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 01 2024
Ramaj United Chelsea Arsenal
Soccer
Manchester United, Arsenal & Chelsea All Interested In Signing Ajax Goalkeeper Diant Ramaj
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 29 2024
Jorginho Serie A
Soccer
Jorginho’s Agent Speaks Out On Potential Serie A Return As Arsenal Contract Nears Expiry
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 29 2024
Tottenham Neto Eze
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Target Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze In Search For New Winger
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 29 2024
Arrow to top