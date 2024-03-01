Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has said he is “incredibly” happy in Spain and has no intention of switching clubs in the summer window.

Andreas Christensen Pledges Loyalty To Barcelona Amid Newcastle United Links

In January, Spanish outlet Diario SPORT claimed Newcastle United were on the market for an affordable center-back and had identified Christensen as a person of interest. The outlet acknowledged that Christensen wanted to extend his stay in Catalonia but claimed his mind could change if he Xavi did not give him enough game time.

Speaking to TV2 in a recent interview, the Danish defender put these speculations to bed, claiming he was delighted to play for the Blaugrana.

Christensen said (via SPORT):

“I’m not going anywhere. When I came, I knew what I was getting into and I’m still incredibly happy. I don’t see myself anywhere other than here after the summer.”

With Oriol Romeu not impressing him, Xavi has promoted Christensen to a defensive midfield role. The Dane said he was enjoying the challenge that came with the switch-up.

He added:

“It had been a long time since I had played in this position and of course, I have to get used to many things. But I really enjoy it.

“I have to keep the balance in front of the defence. Fill the space that remains behind the forwards both when we are with the ball and when we are not with the ball.”

Christensen Sad To See Xavi Leave Barca Job

Xavi has announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2023-24 season. Christensen admitted he was sad to see the Spaniard go, as he was the one to fulfill his dream of representing the Blaugrana.

On Xavi’s departure, Christensen added:

“Whether I agree or not, I have to accept it. I think the team have been able to put the issue to one side, because we have other things we need to correct, such as our play.

“He was the one who brought me here and has therefore been instrumental in making one of my dreams come true. It’s sad, but I can only accept it if it’s what he thinks the club needs.”

Christensen has played 62 games under Xavi since the 2022-23 season, scoring once and providing three assists.